Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes doesn't have a post-credits scene, but there's still a reason to stick around

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has finally arrived on the big screen, much to the excitement of fans who have been eagerly awaiting a new chapter in the beloved sci-fi franchise since the last installment, which was 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes.

This latest film, which aims to kickstart a new trilogy in the series, jumps ahead in time to roughly 300 years after the events of War, focusing on the journey of a new young ape named Noa (Owen Teague). On his adventure, Noa will come up against dangerous ape king Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) and also encounter mysterious human Mae (Freya Allan).

Since this is the next movie in a long-running franchise which aims to set things up for future sequels, you are likely wondering whether Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has a post-credits scene. A trend largely introduced first by Marvel movies, we now see several Hollywood blockbusters with post-credits scenes - sometimes there are in fact more than one if they are feeling extra generous. Typically post-credits scenes go down two routes - either directly teasing what is to come next in a potential follow-up or delivering a fun gag for audiences who decide to stay in their seats as the credits roll.

And so, below we have got you covered with everything you need to know about the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes post-credits, putting all the information in one place as a handy guide for any fan of the franchise. Keep on reading then if you want to know more but be warned, there are spoilers ahead for the post-credits.

Does Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes have a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

No, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes doesn't have a post-credits scene in the traditional sense of things however, if you do stay around until the end of the credits, you will be treated to a piece of audio.

As the credits come to an end the sound of apes begin to fade in, with this audio closing us out. Although it is just simply the noise of apes we don't think the filmmakers are just monkeying around here, and this is just a small tease that they hope to continue telling stories in this world.

Director Wes Ball did reveal to us that they hope "to continue on with these characters and story" but a sequel hasn't been given the official green light yet. Keep those eyes peeled though!

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is out now in UK cinemas and will release in US theaters on May 10.

For more on the movie, check out our interviews with the cast alongside director Was Ball on whether we will see a movie about Caesar's son one day and how these films could build to link up with the 1968 original.