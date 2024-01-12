When does Fortnite Season 2 start? Here's everything we know so far

When does Fortnite Season 2 start is a question that some players will already be considering, even though there's still a way to go with the current season. With the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 5 we've seen a great deal of changes, both in the battle royale itself and in the overall Fortnite ecosystem with the introduction of several fresh experiences that can be enjoyed separately. However, Epic are never ones to rest on their laurels, so you can be sure there are already plans in place for how things are going to develop further during the course of this chapter. If you're looking ahead and wondering what Fortnite Season 2 in Chapter 5 may include, then here's everything we know so far.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When does Fortnite Season 2 start in Chapter 5? The Fortnite Season 2 release date hasn't been officially confirmed, but according to the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass, as seen on the Epic Games website and the in-game message on the Battle Pass screen, we can determine the current Season 1 Battle Pass will end on March 8, 2024 at 2am ET. This means that the Fortnite Season 2 start date will most likely also be Friday March 8, 2024 following the usual downtime for the transition, but it will be a while before we receive official confirmation on this. It's unlikely there will be another Fortnite live event to mark this changeover, as these tend to be reserved for the conclusion of chapters now.

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite Season 2?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is speculated to be Greek Mythology themed because of these hints. [VIA @FNChiefAko & @Wensoing]- Current map's art style/theme- Next season is codenamed "Aiga" (αίγα) which means "Goat" in Greek- Many Greek Mythology themed skins in the recent… pic.twitter.com/3PtRfr9Dd3December 18, 2023 See more

At the time of writing, we don't have official confirmation of what the biggest changes for Fortnite Season 2 will be, however there has been some information leaked about it in December 2023 that may provide some clues. This states that there could be a Greek Mythology theme for the new season, as it has the codename 'Aiga' meaning 'Goat' in Greek and a number of Greek Mythology skins including Apollo, Athena, and Hades were featured in a recent player survey. There is also rumored to be an upcoming boss in Season 2 that spawns from lightning, which could be a reference to Zeus.

Reminder that Fortnite been working on porting Fall Guys as well into the game, and you'll be able to play Fall Guys "MiniGames" as a Fall Guys Character. This could be coming sometime next year ‼️ pic.twitter.com/wWFd8cW88PDecember 16, 2023 See more

Away from the battle royale, there's also talk that Epic have been working on bringing Fall Guys to Fortnite so you can play minigames as a Fall Guys character, alongside the other experiences added in Chapter 5. There's no word on when this will happen, but it's possible it will be introduced during Season 2.

FORTNITE OG NEWS ‼️After Fortnite announced that "Fortnite OG" will return in 2024, today they revealed that they wanna bring it back with a different twist than last time.. "It's just a matter of how and when, and how do we make it so it's not just the same." [VIA @axios] pic.twitter.com/PIVcO8NonUDecember 9, 2023 See more

Finally, Epic have also confirmed that Fortnite OG will be returning at some point during 2024. They've been quoted saying that "It's just a matter of how and when, and how do we make it so it's not just the same." This implies that it may come back in a format other than a short season, but for now we'll have to wait and see what gets announced in the future.

How much will the Fortnite Season 2 Battle Pass cost?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Recent updates

Fortnite is free to play, but buying the Battle Pass will get you lots of additional rewards. The Fortnite Season 2 Battle Pass will likely be available for the usual 950 V-Bucks, which means it will be enough to purchase the smallest V-Bucks bundle in the Fortnite store, priced at $8.99 / £6.99 to get you 1,000 V-Bucks.

It's possible to get a head start by buying the Battle Bundle upgrade. This will get you to Tier 25 on the Battle Pass instantly. Doing so will cost you 2,800 V-Bucks, which you can get for $22.99 / £17.49 (2,500 V-Bucks, plus 300 for free).

If you don't want to spend any money, you can always try to get free Fortnite V-Bucks for the Fortnite Season 2 Battle Pass, but don't fall for online scams! If you choose to save up some V-Bucks, remember that you only need to collect 950 of them to unlock the next Fortnite Battle Pass starting in March 2024.

And that's all we know about Fortnite Season 2 in Chapter 5 for now, but keep checking back and we'll have all of the details as soon as they're revealed!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.