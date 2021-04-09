Fortnite Reboot a Friend event - how to set up your squad and score points to earn free rewards

The Fortnite Reboot a Friend event is here, and Epic wants your help to encourage lapsed players back to the battle royale. To mark the recent launch of Fortnite Season 6 and the new features it brings, a set of free rewards has been made available to add to your locker if you can return some absent buddies to the game. There's a couple of steps you need to follow first to get things set up, so you can't just dive into Fortnite and start firing out invites to people you think haven't played recently. If you're ready to set up your squad and start scoring points, then here's everything you need to know about Fortnite Reboot a Friend.

How to enter the Fortnite Reboot a Friend event

Fortnite Reboot a Friend runs until April 26, and to get started you first need to visit the specific Epic Games site for the event and log in to link your account. This will then allow you to invite up to three eligible friends from your friend list, who haven't played the game in 30 or more days, to be part of your Fortnite Reboot a Friend squad. Once they're locked in, you and your friend will both earn a 100 points bonus for the first match you play together, meaning there's a maximum of 300 points initially available if you bring three friends back to the battle royale. You'll also earn 10 points for every game you play with a member of your Fortnite Reboot a Friend squad, so you can keep increasing your points by playing more matches.

If you don't have any eligible friends on your list, then you can still take part in the Fortnite Reboot a Friend event by inviting players from your friend list using the same process as above and playing together – you won't earn the 100 points bonus for the first match, but you will still get 10 points per game with your squad. Note that if you have any eligible friends on your list, you must play with them to earn points.

What Fortnite Reboot a Friend rewards can you unlock

There are four Fortnite Reboot a Friend rewards in total, which you can unlock by earning enough points during the event by playing matches with eligible friends. The full list of rewards is as follows:

100 points: Reboot a Friend spray

200 points: Heartbeat wrap

300 points: Toxic Flash glider

400 points: Plasma Carrot pickaxe

Note that although these rewards have never been released before, they may not remain exclusive to the Fortnite Reboot a Friend event forever and at some point in the future they could be made available for players to purchase.

