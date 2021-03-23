Fortnite pulls store item that could also be earned through the battle pass

Fortnite developer Epic Games has swiftly removed the Wild Lobby Track from sale through the in-game item store.

Yesterday, the Wild Lobby Track was made available for purchase with V-Bucks through Fortnite's in-game item store. This marked the first time that a battle pass-exclusive item had been made available for purchase at the same time as being in the current battle pass.

The Wild Lobby Track was made available in the Item Shop today despite also being a Battle Pass Reward. We realize that this was a mistake and will be removing it from the Item Shop. pic.twitter.com/aZi94OKdTAMarch 23, 2021 See more

However, Epic Games has now removed the Wild Lobby Track from the game's Item Shop, as you can see from the announcement above, which came less than 24 hours after the item was first put on sale. As mentioned previously, this marks the first time that a battle pass-exclusive item was made available for purchase separately, which is likely to be the "mistake" that Epic mentions in the tweet above.

Ultimately, the details about what actually happened here are pretty limited. It's not clear why the Wild Lobby Track was made available in both the battle pass and Item Shop, although it's entirely possible that it was only added as a battle pass reward at the last minute, ahead of the pass' release last week.

The Wild Lobby Track is one of over 100 rewards available through the Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 6 battle pass. When the new season launched last week, it introduced new map locations, new characters like Lara Croft, and even a brief single player segment introducing the storyline for the brand new season. Some Fortnite fans are even convinced that one of the new characters is voiced by The Rock.

The latest Fortnite season also introduced wild animals for the first time, which is probably why the new event has been dubbed "Wild." Head over to our Fortnite Wolves guide for information on how to tame the creatures, or how to use them to get crafting materials to upgrade your weapons.