Fortnite Overtime Challenges: What are the extra challenges for Season 8 and is there a free Battle Pass?

As Week 10 of the current season in Fortnite draws to a close, there's still time to finish off the Fortnite Overtime Challenges that were released in addition to the regular weekly Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges. These nine new challenges are all pretty simple to complete, though they are time consuming and you haven't got long to beat them before the Thursday May 9 deadline arrives. Completing them will unlock extra styles for some Battle Pass outfits, a loading screen, and a big chunk of XP, but sadly a free Fortnite Season 9 Battle Pass is available in the same way it was last season. We've got details of all the available rewards, plus we'll explain what all the Fortnite Overtime Challenges are and show you exactly what you need to do to beat them.

Fortnite Overtime Challenges Rewards

There are new selectable styles to be unlocked for Battle Pass outfits - after reaching Tier 23 for Sidewinder, 71 for Ember, and 87 for Master Key, you'll then be presented with part two of that challenge, which involves completing a certain number of Overtime Challenges to unlock a new style for that skin. The remaining Overtime Challenges reward 1,000XP each, and by completing a total of six challenges you'll unlock the loading screen pictured above. Sadly, unlike at the end of Season 7, there will not be a free Battle Pass on offer with these Season 8 Fortnite Overtime Challenges.

Fortnite Overtime Challenges

The requirements for the nine Fortnite Overtime Challenges are now available, and the details are as follows:

Stage 1 of 2: Reach Battle Pass Tier 23 (1) - Sidewinder Outfit

- Stage 2 of 2: Complete Free Overtime Challenges (2) - Sidewinder Outfit Style

- Stage 2 of 2: Complete Free Overtime Challenges (4) - Ember Outfit Style

- Stage 2 of 2: Complete Free Overtime Challenges (6) - Master Key Outfit Style

Place Top 10 in Squads with a friend (3) - 1,000XP

Deal damage to opponents (1,000) - 1,000XP

Place Top 15 in Duos with a friend (3) - 1,000XP

Outlast Opponents (500) - 1,000XP

Place Top 25 in Solo (3) - 1,000XP

Follow our advice for some of the individual Fortnite Overtime Challenges below, and you'll be blitzing your way through them all in no time.

Collect Coins in Featured Creative Islands

To collect Fortnite coins, you first need to access a Featured Creative Island. To find these, launch either Playground mode or Creative mode from the game mode selection screen, then drop into the lobby where you'll be presented with a series of rifts leading to Featured Creative Islands. Approach one and check the description to make sure they have coins, then jump in. You'll get to play the featured map, where you need to look out for large floating coins to collect by passing through them. At any point you can pause then either reset the map or quit and try a different one, and your coins will be retained - grab 20 of them in total and you're done for this challenge.

Place Top 25 in Solo

If you've not been racking up the Victory Royales, then outlasting up to 75 opponents may sound like a daunting prospect, but don't stress as it's actually not that hard to survive until the final 25 players remain. If you stay on the battle bus until you're kicked off at the end, then immediately open your glider and slowly drift down to the island, you can often outlive at least 50 opponents by the time you reach the ground. If you're not confident with combat, then find a good spot to hide within the storm circle - crouching in a bush will allow you to hide in plain sight - and wait for your opponents to whittle each other down.

