Fortnite Lake Canoe, Lazy Lake, and Flopper Pond locations: Where to go and catch a fish

It's time to pick up your rod and head down to the water, as you're going to need to visit the Fortnite Lake Canoe, Lazy Lake, and Flopper Pond locations to do a bit of fishing. You don't have to be a keen angler to know how to catch a fish, but for one of the Fortnite Cameo vs Chic challenges you do need to head to specific areas and successfully cast a line. Lazy Lake is a name all Fortnite players should know well by now, but the other two may not be so recognisable unless you've done a lot of exploring in the new chapter. If you're ready to catch a fish at Lake Canoe, Lazy Lake, and Flopper Pond, then follow our guidance to locate all of the required fishing spots.

Fortnite Lake Canoe, Lazy Lake, and Flopper Pond locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Let's be honest – although you may be looking for the Fortnite Lake Canoe, Lazy Lake, and Flopper Pond locations, it's pretty likely you'll be familiar with where Lazy Lake is already as it's so darn huge! We're not sure if the rivers either side of the Lazy Lake named location will also count, but either way you've got a wide area to aim for. That just leaves the other two Fortnite landmarks to go and catch a fish at, so for Lake Canoe you'll want to head southwest from Dirty Docks or north from Retail Row, and you'll find the smaller Flopper Pond by heading northeast from Holly Hedges or southwest from Salty Springs. If you'd prefer to look up these locations from their co-ordinates on the map, here's where you should be going fishing:

C5 - Flopper Pond

- Flopper Pond E/F7 - Lazy Lake

- Lazy Lake G5 - Lake Canoe

