Where is the Nutcracker House in Fortnite is the question many players are currently asking, especially now the map has completely flipped to a new configuration in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and everything has moved around. The Fortnite Nutcracker House is a particularly festive location, which means it's only going to increase in popularity as we move through December, and knowing where to land in Fortnite so you can dash straight in before others arrive will stand you in good stead. If you want to pay this Christmas abode a visit, then here's where the Fortnite Nutcracker House is.

Fortnite Nutcracker House location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Nutcracker House location is on the south shore of the large body of water, found towards the northwest end of the island. It's directly opposite Logjam Lumberyard across the lake, and to the west of Shifty Shafts, if you need to orient yourself on named locations nearby. You'll be able to identify the Nutcracker House in Fortnite by its pointy roof that resembles the top of a star, and the large Nutcracker Guard statue at the doorway.

What's in the Fortnite Nutcracker House

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Inside the Fortnite Nutcracker House you'll find a fancy Christmas tree in the corner, complete with a golden llama replacing the fairy at the peak. There are usually three chests mixed in with the presents at the base of the tree, and if you head upstairs then there's scope to find another two chests balanced on a rafter up there. This makes the Nutcracker House in Fortnite a particularly good landing spot, as the large concentration of chests means you can quickly load up on weapons and items, while the location is away from the centre of the island so should be less busy with other players initially.

It's also likely that the Fortnite Nutcracker House will feature in future Fortnite quests, particularly any festive-themed tasks that launch over the holiday period, so remember this location as it may become more important at a later date.

