Where to find Fortnite Drake's Map and collect Uncharted treasure

Fortnite Drake's Map has been distributed around the island as part of the latest crossover collaboration with the Uncharted series, tying in to the most recent instalments of the game and the Uncharted movie. This isn't the first time we've been able to hunt for buried treasure in Fortnite, but as those previous digs took place around three years ago you'd be forgiven for not knowing that this has happened before! To collect treasure using Drake's Map in Fortnite you need to get your hands on the navigation document then use it to track down the hidden booty, so here's everything you need to know to discover Uncharted riches.

Fortnite Drake's Map locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Drake's Map is entering the standard loot pool at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT on February 18, which means there won't be any specific locations where you can guarantee to find one in every match. Instead, keep searching Chests, Supply Drops, and keeping an eye out for floor loot until you spot one of the distinctive map items. Carrying Fortnite Drake's Map takes up one of the slots in your inventory, so if you're already at capacity you'll need to ditch an item or weapon to pick it up.

How to collect treasure using Fortnite Drake's Map

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've found Fortnite Drake's Map and collected it, you can select this item in your inventory to project a dotted line onto the island leading towards a location where you can collect treasure – if you've previously used buried treasure maps or vault keycards in the game then this mechanic should already be familiar to you. Follow the directions provided by equipping the map item until you reach your destination, where you should discover a glowing marker on the ground. To collect treasure using Drake's Map in Fortnite you now just need to hit the marked area repeatedly to unearth the chest, then search it to receive Uncharted riches – aka a selection of valuable loot!

