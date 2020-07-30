Fortnite balls of yarn: Where to find all three at Catty Corner

Looking for the Fortnite balls of yarn for Week 7 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 challenges? As you could probably guess from the challenge focus and the name of the location, the three balls of yarn can be found at Catty Corner, in the south-east part of the map. These balls of yarn are enormously oversized too, making them easy to spot from a distance in Fortnite. Here are the Fortnite balls of yarn at Catty Corner locations, to help you speed through this challenge.

Fortnite balls of yarn locations in Catty Corner

Simply landing at Catty Corner in a standard game isn’t going to fare well for you, because there’ll be plenty of other players attempting the same challenge and henchmen wandering around, hunting you down. Instead, I managed to complete the challenge efficiently by jumping into Team Rumble and luckily, I was placed on the team flying over the correct half of the map. There are no henchmen there in Team Rumble, nor will players fly all the way across the map to kill you.

You only need to collect three balls of yarn for the challenge, but there are four in total. The first is inside the container stacked atop another on the western side of Catty Corner, right next to the vault.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Head slightly outside the compound to the west and you’ll see a metal structure; build up to it to find another ball of yarn.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

For the next two, cross the street to the gas station. One is outside, against the wall at the south-west corner of the building.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Finally, head upstairs in the gas station and go into the main room to find the fourth ball of yarn next to a sofa.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Completing the challenge is that simple. Of course, you’ll still have plenty of other challenges to complete this week, but finding the balls of yarn is one of the trickier ones. Good luck!

