Fortnite ad appears to show a Chapter 3 cinematic trailer

A Fortnite ad appears to have leaked a cinematic for the imminent Chapter 3.

Just below, you can see tweet from renowned Fortnite leaker and dataminer @ShiinaBR on Twitter, which surfaced earlier today on December 2. In the new tweet, the user highlights an advert found on TikTok by an unassuming user, which appears to inadvertently reveal details of the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 event.

- CHAPTER 3 SPOILER WARNING -Alright, for anyone who hasn't seen it yet but wants to, here's the ad that was found on TikTok.I wasn't going to post it, but considering it's already everywhere on the internet, there's no reason to hide it anymore(Found by @cooper17571967) pic.twitter.com/pa8Hu20R2LDecember 2, 2021 See more

In the video, we can see a group of characters walking up a hill, before admiring the scenery below them, a little similar to the images we saw back when Fortnite Chapter 2 first launched with a brand new map. Then, a wormhole seems to appear out of nowhere in the sky, before what looks to be long-time Fortnite stalwart Jonesy gets sucked in.

When Jonesy comes to, he sees what we can only assume is the entire Fortnite map being flipped upside down. The flipped map is surrounded by what looks like alien spacecrafts, and it's a little difficult to make out what's actually going on, before a huge tidal wave engulfs poor Jonesy to round out the video.

A Fortnite ad for Chapter 3 going live ahead of schedule on TikTok is certainly one of the more creative ways that content for Epic's game has leaked online. Just earlier today, in fact, none other than The Rock appeared to tease his involvement with Fortnite, giving Instagram followers a glimpse of The Foundation's helmet stored in his fridge, for some reason.

While we don't have a release date for Chapter 3 of Fortnite Battle Royale right now, it should be right around the corner. The current season is set to wind down next week on December 4, according to the in-game Battle Pass tracker, and so it stands to reason that Chapter 3 should launch the next day on December 5. We'll have to wait and see to find out for sure, however.

