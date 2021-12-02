Fortnite fans think The Rock has confirmed that he's the voice of The Foundation

The long-running fan-theory appears to have been confirmed

The Foundation
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson appears to be teasing something to do with Fortnite, potentially confirming a long-running fan theory about his involvement with the game.

In a video posted on Twitter early this morning, The Rock appeared to be repping his energy drink, ZOA. Attentive Fortnite fans, however, noticed that there seemed to be more to the post than that. Both the video and the caption appeared to reference the game, with Johnson  mentioning the all-important "higher ground" and name-dropping NPC The Foundation.

Even more obvious than that, however, was the clue in Johnson's fridge. When he opened the cabinet to get out one of his drinks, the helmet worn by The Foundation was in full view.

For those not clued up on Fortnite's deep lore, The Foundation appears to be the leader of a group called 'The Seven', a collection of futuristic characters, the first of whom appeared in Chapter 1 with the arrival of the meteor at the end of Season 3. The Foundation arrived in Chapter 2 Season 6, going on to play a significant role in Fortnite's Batman crossover comic.

Fans have long suspected that Johnson was the voice of The Foundation, a theory that was further backed up by his appearance in leaked documents relating to the Epic vs Apple lawsuit. What this latest teaser means is still unclear, but it's likely to relate to Fortnite Chapter 3, which is due to begin some time after the Chapter 2 finale event on December 4.

