Is FIFA 22 cross platform for PS4 and PS5?

Is there FIFA 22 cross platform play on PS4 and PS5? Now that FIFA 22 is available on PS Plus – for both PS4 and PS5 – throughout May 2022, it’s a fair question to ask, particularly if you’ve got mates you want to play FIFA 22 against on the pitch using different PlayStation consoles. Unfortunately, it’s not good news for PS4 and PS5 players, but some upcoming crossplay tests might actually bring Xbox players into the fold in the future. Here’s what you need to know about FIFA 22 cross platform for PS4, PS5, and even Xbox.

Does FIFA 22 have cross platform play?

(Image credit: EA)

Sadly, no, FIFA 22 does not have any form of cross platform or cross generation play at all, including PS4 and PS5 – you can only match with other players that are on the same platform as you. The only workaround for this is if you’re able to download the PS4 version of FIFA 22 onto your PS5, which would allow you to player with other PS4 players without actually using a PS4. Obviously, you’ll be sacrificing the graphical and performance enhancements that the PS5 version has, and it seems like the only way you can even do this is by owning the FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition, which includes both a PS4 and 5 version of the game.

Either way, if you want to give FIFA 22 a try, you can download it for free between now and June 6, 2022, provided you’ve got a PS Plus subscription. Even if you already own FIFA 22 and are a PS Plus subscriber, you can bag yourself a free FIFA Ultimate Team pack, which’ll get you 11 new signings for the team of your dreams.

FIFA 22 crossplay testing

(Image credit: EA)

Luckily there is some good news on the FIFA cross platform front. It was recently announced that some tests for crossplay between PS5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia. There is no indication of when these tests might happen aside from “the near future”, but you’ll be able to compete on the pitch via crossplay in Online Seasons and Online Friendlies – no Ultimate Team for now. You can read all about the FIFA 22 cross platform play test in this FAQ article. Depending on how well these tests go, it seems likely that you can expect crossplay to be fully implemented into FIFA 23, although perhaps not on launch day.

