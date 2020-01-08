FIFA 20 TOTW 17: Varane, Immobile, Maddison, and Pepe top the latest Team of the Week

After an electric first few days of football to kick off the new year, the FIFA 20 TOTW 17 features some players you perhaps wouldn't have predicted before the matches were played. Nicolas Pepe earns his first in-form card of the FIFA 20 season after scoring against Manchester United, while Jack Grealish is also included thanks to his goal against Burnley. Read on for the complete FIFA 20 TOTW 17, available in packs from 6pm Wednesday January 8th.

FIFA 20 TOTW 17

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Alongside Pepe and Grealish, the highest rated player at 89 is Ciro Immobile of Lazio, thanks to his two goals against Brescia. Next up at 87 each are Raphael Varane after he scored a brace against Getafe and Alejandro Gomez for bagging a goal and an assist in Atalanta's 5-0 demolition of Parma. There's also Salvatore Sirigu, goalkeeper for Torino, after they kept a clean sheet and beat AS Roma. Below you'll find the entire FIFA 20 TOTW 17 squad:

Starting XI

Salvatore Sirigu - 86 GK (Torino)

Raphael Varane - 87 CB (Real Madrid)

Jesus Corona - 84 RB (FC Porto)

Domenico Criscito - 82 CB (Genoa)

Alejandro Gomez - 87 CAM (Atalanta)

Nicolas Pepe - 85 RM (Arsenal)

James Maddison - 84 CM (Leicester City)

Gerard Deulofeu - 83 LM (Watford)

Jack Grealish - 84 LW (Aston Villa)

Ciro Immobile - 89 ST (Lazio)

Gabriel Jesus - 84 ST (Manchester City)

Subs

Odysseus Vlachodimos - 83 GK (Benfica)

Adama Diakhaby - 81 CB (Valencia)

Mark Noble - 81 CDM (West Ham United)

Marko Livaja - 81 CAM (AEK Athens)

Ricardo Horta - 82 LW (SC Braga)

Enes Unal - 81 ST (Real Valladolid)

Nicky Maynard - 81 ST (Mansfield Town)

Reserves

Paul Farman - 72 GK (Stevenage)

Uros Racic - 79 CM (Famalicao)

Tyrese Campbell - 75 RM (Stoke City)

Nahki Wells - 78 ST (QPR)

Matt Godden - 75 ST (Coventry City)

