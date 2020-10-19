Falcon and Winter Solider casts Danny Ramirez in secret "pivotal role"

Falcon and the Winter Soldier adds another name to its ever-expanding cast. Danny Ramirez, who previously appeared in On My Black, will reportedly play a "pivotal role" in the upcoming Disney Plus series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Unfortunately, details are light on the ground regarding the actor's role in the series, with not an inkling on which comic-book character he will bring to the screen, though hopefully we can expect something sizable for the actor, who can next be seen in 2021's Top Gun: Maverick.

Falcon and Winter Solider is currently filming in Berlin. The initial shoot was interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it's unclear how much is left to film. That does not, however, mean that Ramirez's role will be small – he may very well have filmed scenes before the casting announcement.

Ramirez joins fellow newcomer Wyatt Russell (playing US Agent) in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Bruhl, and Emily VanCamp are all returning as their MCU characters, Falcon, Winter Soldier, Baron Zemo, and Sharon Carter, respectively.

With Zemo returning as a villain who may work with the eponymous superheroes, could we expect Ramirez to play a fellow villain? We know Falcon and Winter Soldier will be facing US Agent, who has apparently taken over as the face of Captain America, with the character spotted wearing the red, white, and blue in Marvel’s Super Bowl trailer. Perhaps the US Agent will employ Ramirez to lend a hand in the fight again the two Captain America alumni and Zemo.

Thanks to set photos, we’ve seen Falcon's take on the Captain America suit, plus a new look at Bucky in the series. We’ll have to wait until 2021 to see everyone in action. Falcon and Winter Soldier has been officially delayed until next year (it was previously scheduled for around now) while WandaVision is still on track for a 2020 Disney Plus release, with a leak implying a late November release.