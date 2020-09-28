Falcon and the Winter Soldier set photo reveals the new Captain America (and it’s not Sam Wilson)

Wait a minute, that’s not America’s Ass. A new Falcon and the Winter Soldier set photo has revealed that someone has taken over the mantle of Captain America from Steve Rogers, same suit and all – and it’s not heir apparent Sam Wilson (AKA Falcon).

The shot, from Onset Unseen’s Instagram account (H/T ComicBook.com), shows a new character by the name of John Walker – played by Overlord and Black Mirror actor Wyatt Russell – wearing Captain America’s old gear. That even appears to include his trademark shield.

#wyattrussell emerges from Atlanta City Hall as US Agent for #falconandthewintersoldier. On Set. Unseen. A photo posted by @onset.unseen on Sep 26, 2020 at 9:56am PDT

What Walker is doing there, especially in that suit, is certainly open for speculation. The only previous time we’ve seen him is during Marvel’s Super Bowl trailer, which showed a red, white and blue-themed arrival for the new hero on the block. That could mean he’s either been brought in as a new Captain America figurehead (the world needs heroes, right?) or as his slightly tougher alter-ego, US Agent.

How the new Cap connects to – or clashes with – the man who was the Captain America-in-waiting, Sam Wilson, remains to be seen. We’ve already seen his own take on the Captain America suit courtesy of another set photo, but you can’t imagine Falcon – or Bucky, for that matter – being overjoyed with someone else taking on the name and legacy of the First Avenger.

Either way, we’ll have to wait until 2021 to find out. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has been officially delayed until next year, while WandaVision is still on track for a 2020 Disney Plus release.