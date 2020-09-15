Falcon and Winter Soldier set photos reveal Sam Wilson's new Captain America suit and a returning villain

Falcon and The Winter Soldier is coming (eventually) as part of Marvel Phase 4. Filming has now resumed on the Disney Plus series – once set for a ‘Fall 2020’ release – and it’s given us an official look at what appears to be the new Captain America suit as well as a slightly less-than-official look at a returning Captain America villain.

Sebastian Stan, who plays the Winter Soldier alongside Anthony Mackie’s Falcon, posted a shot on Instagram from filming.

Friends. Social distancing since November ’19. Sebastian Stan A photo posted by @imsebastianstan on Sep 14, 2020 at 9:43am PDT

Captioned, “Friends. Social distancing since November ’19,” the Falcon and The Winter Soldier set photo sees Stan goofing around with Mackie on-set. Stan is in Bucky Barnes’ street clothes, while Falcon (AKA Sam Wilson) has what looks to be a tweaked superhero suit for his stint as the new Cap.

Also spotted on set (via Just Jared) is MMA fighter Georges St. Pierre, who played Batroc, the ex-S.H.I.E.L.D agent who fought Steve Rogers after taking over a ship at the onset of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. There's even a look at Emily VanCamp's MCU comeback as Sharon Carter, plus an unknown character played by Australian actor Desmond Chiam.

Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter), Georges St. Pierre (Batroc) e Desmond Chiam (personagem desconhecido) hoje no set de THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER.🗣️: @JustJared pic.twitter.com/QY8Ss5bPTCSeptember 14, 2020

Interestingly, he’s wearing a jacket that mirrors the same deep purple colours of the mask worn by another returning Captain America villain, Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl).

Could they be in cahoots? We’ll find out when Falcon and The Winter Soldier comes to Disney Plus… at some point in the near future. No news yet on an official release date. But a word of warning to those two if they’re looking to make a dent in Cap’s new suit: hands off the merchandise.

