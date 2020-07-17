Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been delayed, Disney confirms

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been pushed from its original August release to an undisclosed date, Disney has confirmed.

The series had just begun filming in Prague when production was shut down due to the spread of coronavirus. And given the ongoing status of the pandemic, filming has remained on pause ever since, making the delay an inevitability. And while Disney hasn't officially announced the delay, the series was missing from the company's recent list of new TV shows and movies coming to the Disney Plus streaming service (via Variety ). A new release date has yet to be revealed.

The last we'd heard from Falcon and the Winter Soldier was in March , when some enticing details were revealed about new footage shown at a Disney shareholders meeting. The content of that still-confidential footage points to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) begrudgingly seeking the aid of Civil War villain Baron Zemo to defeat a new threat.

Essentially the entirety of Marvel Phase 4 has been put on hold as the trajectory of this pandemic remains so uncertain. The Black Widow movie , Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , WandaVision , and Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings amount to a tiny fraction of every movie and TV show delayed due to coronavirus . That said, let GamesRadar's Bradley Russell explain how the story surrounding Marvel's Phase 4 is the most uncertain the MCU's been since Iron Man , and why that's exciting for fans.