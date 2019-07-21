Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness officially announced by Marvel at San Diego Comic Con

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been announced at San Diego Comic Con 2019. One of a handful of new properties to arrive as part of Marvel Phase 4, Doctor Strange 2 will continue the story of Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme.

While details regarding the plot remain thin, we do know that Elizabeth Olsen will return as the Scarlett Witch in the movie. Considering she will later appear in WandaVision, we expect she may go about trying to save Vision.

Despite Doctor Strange’s powers proved more than a match for Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, expect him to be getting knocked into the fifth dimension by Baron Mordo, who betrayed Strange during the first movie. Scott Derrickson is back to direct, and C. Robert Cargil will be penning the script.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will reach cinemas May 7 2021.

The announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con, with Marvel head Kevin Feige confirming 10 new MCU movies are currently in development. They include The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Thor: Love and Thunder and Blade. Read all about the Marvel SDCC panel here.

