Charlize Theron reflects on playing Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road during Comic-Con 2020 panel

There is no one who can contest Charlize Theron's' badassery, and fortunately, SDCC 2020 agree. So much, in fact, they dedicated an entire panel looking back at some of her best action moments.

Speaking on the panel, Theron reflected on how Mad Max: Fury Road might have been a turning point in terms of the roles she looked for. "I am incredibly proud of what we pulled off, I really am. I'm really proud of that character," she said of Imperator Furiosa. "Furiosa is definitely one of the most important characters I've ever played. I saw the potential, I knew how special it was right from the beginning and I chased it really hard because of that."

Furiosa is no doubt one of the greatest action heroes of the last decade, and it seems the character had a similar impact on Theron herself. "I saw something I'd never seen before as an opportunity for myself as an actor. Furiosa was the first time I felt I couldn't even look at her as a character. She felt so real to me."

The actress went on to discuss filming some of the insane action on the Fury Road set with stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave, "We really left it all on the dancefloor," she said, adding how physical the shoot was.

If you haven't heard, a Furiosa prequel is coming. Though Theron won't be returning to the role. She recently said that hearing the news was "a tough one to swallow," but added that "I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making Fury Road with him. He’s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best.“ No news yet on who will be replacing Theron as the young Imperator, but Anya Taylor Joy has thrown her hat in the ring via Skype.

