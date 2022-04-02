Best Buy has the perfect streamer pack for any starter - and it's $70 off

Best Buy is offering an excellent $70 discount on a HyperX mic and headset bundle this weekend - perfect for anyone on the hunt for budget streaming deals. The HyperX Streamer starter pack (including the SoloCast Consensor Mic and Cloud Core headset is now down to just $59.99 - that's $70 off the $129.99 MSRP.

What's all the more impressive about this offer is that you'll find both of those pieces for their full prices at Amazon right now knocking on $50 each. If you've been looking for streaming deals to kick start your Twitch ambitions, this is a great bundle to check out. The SoloCast Wired USB Condensor Microphone is a perfect starter mic. It's a simple, easy to use USB mic with great audio recordings.

It also has a cardioid polar pattern that prioritises audio directly in front of it. The Cloud Core headphones are also a great value headset that gives an immersive audio experience thanks to its surround sound, comfy memory foam earpads and durable aluminium frame.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more discounts on kit designed for streaming for gamers further down the page.

HyperX SoloCast USB Condensor Microphone and Cloud Core Headset | $129.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - A great starter pack for anyone wanting to dip their toes into streaming. This pack comes with a USB Condensor Mic and a great pair of headphones. Individually each can go for over $40, but with this deal its a great saving.



More of today's best streaming deals

Fore more discounts on top streaming equipment, you'll find all the latest prices on some of our favorite pieces of kit just below.

For more inspiration, we're also rounding up the best capture cards on the market, as well as all the best Razer streaming kit. You'll also find more recommendations in our guide to the best mics for streaming.