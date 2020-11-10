All of the upcoming comic conventions in 2020 and beyond

Comic conventions have grown to become an integral part of the comic book experience, allowing fans to meet their favorite comic creators, buy an array of comic book merchandise, and bond with fans just like them.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has stymied the 'classic' comic convention experience, convention organizers have remained busy. Some have adapted and presented virtual conventions online, others have adapted with smaller-scale, 'socially distant' style conventions, and others have pushed back plans to 2021 and beyond in hopes it'll be safer then to have fans again.
With that in mind, we have assembled a list of all the upcoming conventions comic book fans should be aware of.
Please keep in mind your safety. Pay attention to local authorities about social distancing guidelines, and check with the conventions for how they're handling the crowds. Be informed and make the best decision for you and those you're bringing with you.
Due to the pandemic, a number of major conventions have yet to announce dates for their next event, but we're keeping a watch out for news about Angoulême International Comics Festival, New York Comic Con, Thought Bubble, Small Press Expo, MoCCA, Keystone Comic Con, Emerald City Comic Con, Motor City Comic Con, and Komket.
Here is a list of the upcoming comic conventions across the globe:
November 2020
- November 22: SW-FloridaCon (Fort Myers, Florida)
January 2021
- January 30 - 31: Indonesia Comic Con (Jakarta, Indonesia)
February 2021
- February 13 - 14: Long Beach Comic Expo (Long Beach, California)
- February 26 - 28: Pensacon (Pensacola, Florida)
- February 27 - 28: Alaska Comic Con (Fairbanks, Alaska)
March 2021
- March 4 - 7: Emerald City Comic Con (Seattle, Washington)
- March 6 - 7: Comic Con Liverpool (Liverpool, England)
- March 6 - 7: Oz Comic Con Sydney (Sydney, Australia)
- March 13 - 14: Oz Comic Con Brisbane (Brisbane, Australia)
- March 19 - 21: GalaxyCon Richmond (Richmond, Virginia)
- March 19 - 21: Toronto Comic Con (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)
- March 18 - 21: MegaCon Orlando (Orlando, Florida)
- March 26 - 28: Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) Chicago, Illinois)
- March 26 - 28: WonderCon (Anaheim, California)
- March 26 - 28: La Mole Comic Convention (Mexico City, Mexico)
April 2021
- April 3 - 4: Edinburgh Comic Con (Edinburgh, Scotland)
- April 8 - 11: Romics (Rome, Italy)
- April 9 - 11: Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo (Huntsville, Alabama)
- April 10 - 11: Supanova Melbourne (Melbourne, Australia)
- April 17 - 18: Supanova Gold Coast (Broadbeach, Australia)
- April 24 - 27: Comic Con Cape Town (Cape Town, South Africa)
May 2021
- May 1 - 2: Big Apple Comic Con (New York City, New York)
- May 21 - 23: Comicpalooza (Houston, Texas)
- May 22 - 23: Comic Con Revolution: Ontario (Ontario, California)
- May 28 - 30: Phoenix Fan Fusion (Phoenix, Arizona)
June 2021
- June 18 - 20: Heroes Convention (Charlotte, North Carolina)
- June 18 - 20: Rhode Island Comic Con (Providence, Rhode Island)
- June 18 - 20: Supanova Sydney (Sydney, Australia)
- June 19 & 20: Heroes Dutch Comic Con (Utrecht, the Netherlands)
- June 24 - 27: Wizard World Chicago (Rosemont, Illinois)
- June 25 - 27: Comic Con Experience (CCXP) Cologne (São Paulo, Brazil)
- June 25 - 27: Fanboy Expo (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- June 26 - 27: Oz Comic Con (Adelaide, Australia)
- June 26 - 27: Supanova Perth (Perth, Australia)
July 2021
- July 3 - 5: Montreal Comiccon (Montreal, Quebec, Canada)
- July 3 - 4: Oz Comic Con (Melbourne, Australia)
- July 9 - 11: PopCon (Indianapolis, Indiana)
- July 21 - 25: Comic-Con International: San Diego (San Diego, California)
- July 23 - 25: London Film & Comic Con (London, England)
- July 29 - August 1: GalaxyCon Raleigh (Raleigh, North Carolina)
- July 30 - August 2: Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo (Calgary, Ontario, Canada)
August 2021
- August 6 - 8: Fan Expo Boston (Boston, Massachusetts)
- August 21 - 22: FlameCon (New York City, New York)
- August 26 - 29: Fan Expo Canada (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)
September 2021
- September 2 - 6: Dragon Con (Atlanta, Georgia)
- September 4 - 5: Long Beach Comic Con (Long Beach, California)
- September 4 - 5: Comic Con Ukraine (Kyiv, Ukraine)
- September 4 - 5: Helsinki Comics Festival (Helsinki, Finland)
- September 10 - 12: Rose City Comic Con (Portland, Oregon)
- September 10 - 12: Ottawa Comiccon (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada)
- September 16 - 18: FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention (Salt Lake City, Utah)
- September 17 - 19: FanExpo Dallas (Dallas, Texas)
- September 17 - 19: Edmonton Expo (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada)
- September 24 - 26: L.A. Comic Con (Los Angeles, California)
October 2021
- October 7 - 10: Russia Comic Con (Moscow, Russia)
- October 9 - 10: Comic Con Scotland (Edinburgh, Scotland)
- October 15 - 17: Dallas Fan Festival (Dallas, Texas)
- October 22 - 24: Baltimore Comic Con (Baltimore, Maryland)
November 2021
- November 5 - 7: Rhode Island Comic Con (Providence, Rhode Island)
- November 5 - 7: Supanova Brisbane (Brisbane, Australia)
- November 13 - 14: Supanova Adelaide (Adelaide, Australia)
August 2022
- August 18 - 21: Star Wars Celebration (Anaheim, California)
September 2022
- September 9 - 11: D23 Expo (Anaheim, California)