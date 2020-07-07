Charlize Theron on not returning for Mad Max prequel Furiosa: "It’s a tough one to swallow"

There have been few cinematic heroes as badass as Charlize Theron's Furiosa. The character, who first appeared in George Miller's masterpiece, Mad Max: Fury Road, will now be the centre of a prequel movie, with a new actress taking over the role.

Earlier reports have signalled that Anya Taylor-Joy (star of The VVitch, Split, and Emma) has already had a Skype audition with Miller. Other actors are rumoured to have done the same, but their names have not been made public. One things for certain though – we won't be seeing Theron back as Furiosa (even if de-ageing technology has never been better).

"It’s a tough one to swallow," Theron told The Hollywood Reporter of not being asked back to play Furiosa. "I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making Fury Road with him. He’s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best.“

“It’s a little heartbreaking, for sure," she continued. "I really love that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly. Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner. We get so hung up on the smaller details that we forget the thing that we emotionally tap into has nothing to do with that minute thing that we’re focusing on.”

A solo movie for Furiosa has been a long-time coming, with a script written before Fury Road had even begun filming. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who played Splendid and got to read the first draft, previously described it as "genius.”