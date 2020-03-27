Anya Taylor-Joy has auditioned (over Skype) for George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road spin-off Furiosa

Gather the war-boys! The wheels are finally in motion on George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road spin-off. The director is reportedly holding auditions for Furiosa – a spin-off centring on Charlize Theron’s character – over Skype, with plans to start production in early 2021.

Variety reports that the director has already held an audition with Anya Taylor-Joy, who was central to the movies The VVitch, Split , and Emma, and will also appear in the (hopefully) upcoming New Mutants . Other actors have also been auditioned over Skype, but their names have not been made public.

Whether Charlize Theron, who portrayed the instantly iconic Imperator Furiosa in Fury Road, will return for the movie remains unknown as rumours suggest Furiosa may be a prequel. Joy may therefore step into Theron’s shoes – and we could see the beginnings of Furiosa’s tangles with Immortan Joe.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Since Fury Road revved onto cinema screens back in 2015, talks of sequels and prequels have been ongoing, with Miller previously assuring fans that these are “going to happen.” In an interview with IndieWire , he said: “We’re well into pre-production on this one. I’m cautiously optimistic. It’s going well.” Music to our ears. Mad Max: Fury Road was an action-packed apocalyptic thrill ride and sits high in the best movies of the decade for many – including GamesRadar+ and Total Film – so we can’t wait to see what he cooks up.