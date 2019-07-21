Marvel officially announces The Eternals at San Diego Comic Con, and the cast is enormous

The Eternals has been announced at San Diego Comic Con 2019. One of a handful of new properties to arrive as part of Marvel Phase 4, the ensemble flick looks to be the MCU’s most ambitious project yet.

Not only does the cast – which features Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee – shine as brightly as anyone could have possibly imagined, but the ramifications for the MCU-at-large, now that the demigods’ arrival has been confirmed, will be huge. We've even got an Eternals release date: November 6, 2020.

Need a primer on The Eternals? While details are still a little thin on the ground, we can look to the comics for inspiration. In the source material, The Eternals are a group of incredibly powerful beings who have waged war against the Deviants for thousands of years. Their battles have taken them from the furthest reaches of the cosmos, through to human myth, and right through to the modern day.

Nanjiani has given his thoughts on the Eternals, saying: “I feel like Marvel movies are a throwback to those old school Hollywood movies." Right now, though, we only have an inkling about what to expect from the Chloe Zhao-directed MCU flick. No trailer, no footage.

The announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con, with Marvel head Kevin Feige confirming another nine new MCU movies are currently in development. They include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Blade. Read all about the Marvel SDCC panel here.

