Every movie and TV show delayed by the coronavirus

In the grand scheme of things, movies and TV shows being delayed because of the coronavirus matters very little. But, with ever-shifting schedules, plenty of pushbacks, and the possibility of further delays on the horizon – it’s worth keeping track of, especially as some of your favourite franchises might not be seen until 2021.

With that in mind, we’ve brought together news about every major delay, plus any productions that have been forced to shut down temporarily due to COVID-19. If you want to keep on top of the latest news regarding this, keep checking back; with a situation as fluid as this, there’s bound to be a new TV show or movie impacted on a near-daily basis at this point. But the main thing: stay safe – and we’ll update you if anything you were looking forward to, such as a trip to the theaters, ends up turning into an impromptu home release, too.

No Time to Die was the first movie to be officially delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with it being pushed back from April to November 12, 2020 in the UK and November 25 elsewhere, including the US.

What followed was unprecedented: Fast and Furious 9 has been delayed an entire year to April 2, 2021 from its original May slot. A Quiet Place Part 2 and Mulan – both set to release in March – have been pulled from the schedules completely, their fate (and release dates) left unresolved. Similarly, New Mutants and Antlers have also been delayed indefinitely.

Elsewhere, Peter Rabbit 2 is now out on August 7, while Kumail Nanjiani-starring rom-com, The Blue Story, was due to release on April 3 but, again, has an uncertain future with no new release date set.

Black Widow, meanwhile, is the only major release still standing in the next three months, and is set to release on May 1, as of writing.

Then there are those movies currently in production that have also been affected. The Batman, Mission: Impossible 7, Jurassic World: Dominion, and several Disney movies, including the live-action Little Mermaid, and Shang-Chi are all on an hiatus of at least two weeks.

On the television side of things, there are no delays to speak of (yet), but many productions have outright stopped filming. These include The Witcher season 2, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision.

Warner Bros. have also halted all of their television projects, which include The Flash and Batwoman, while every Apple TV original is also taking a short break.

On top of that, PaleyFest was set to host panels for two of the most-anticipated upcoming shows: The Mandalorian season 2 and The Boys season 2. Unfortunately, the event has been cancelled, meaning the likelihood of any new news emerging on either series is fading fast.

Every movie delayed by the coronavirus

A Quiet Place Part 2 (new release date TBA)

Antlers (new release date TBA)

Fast and Furious 9 (moved to April 2, 2021)

Home Alone (production-only)

Jurassic World: Dominion (production-only)

Mission: Impossible 7 (production-only)

Mulan (new release date TBA)

New Mutants (new release date TBA)

Nightmare Alley (production-only)

No Time to Die (moved to November 12 in UK, November 25 worldwide)

Peter Pan & Wendy (production-only)

Peter Rabbit 2 (moved to August 7)

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings (production-only)

The Batman (production-only)

The Last Duel (production-only)

The Little Mermaid (production-only)

The Lovebirds (new release date TBA)

Unnamed Elvis biopic (production-only)

Every TV show production delayed by the coronavirus

Atlanta

Batwoman

Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Fargo

Fear the Walking Dead

For All Mankind

Foundation

Loki

Lucifer

Mythic Quest

Riverdale

See

Servant

Stranger Things

Supernatural

The Flash

The Lord of the Rings

The Morning Show

The Witcher

WandaVision

Y: The Last Man

Young Sheldon

For a further overview of 2020-in-film, check out our movie release dates calendar