No Time to Die release date pushed back to November 2020

No Time to Die – the 25th movie in the James Bond series – has been delayed until November 2020. The movie will now reach UK cinemas on November 12, 2020, with a worldwide release to follow on November 25, 2020.

The seven-month delay comes amid worldwide worries about the spread of Coronavirus, with countries including China and South Korea limiting access to cinemas. In an official statement, the producers – Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli – said the decision to delay the release date came "after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace".

Other studios are now expected to potentially follow suit and delay major releases in response to Coronavirus, also known as Covi-19.

No Time to Die was initially intended to reach cinemas in November 2019, but was delayed until February 2020, and later April 2020 following a director change (Danny Boyle was replaced by Cary Joji Fukunaga. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the herculean task of moving No Time to Die, with the press tour in full swing, was not taken lightly. Insiders tell the publication that they could have potentially lost "hundreds of millions" releasing the movie amid cinema bans.

GamesRadar+ recently ran multiple exclusive news stories from our sister publication Total Film, who sat down with the cast and crew of No Time to Die, which was expected to release April 2 in the UK. Our stories included an exclusive chat with Rami Malek, who answered questions about whether his character is a reimagining of villain Dr. No, and exclusive images of Daniel Craig on set.

“I thought I probably was physically not capable of doing another one,” Craig told Total Film when asked about why, at first, he didn't want to return to the Bond franchise after Spectre. “For me, it was very cut and dry that I wasn’t coming back.”

That didn’t end up being the case, as after a couple of years off, Craig was convinced to return for one more mission. “I went and did other things,” Craig continued. “I got some separation. My family forgave me for being away from home for that length of time. We started talking about it and I went, ‘There might be a story we need to finish here – something we started in Casino [Royale]. Something to do with Vesper, and Spectre, and something that was connected, in a way,’ It started to formulate, and I thought, ‘Here we go.’”

