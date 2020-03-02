Daniel Craig’s Bond prepares for his final mission in these exclusive No Time to Die images

Daniel Craig’s final 007 outing is almost here. In April 2020, he’ll don the tux for one last mission in No Time to Die, his fifth film as James Bond (and the 25th film in the franchise’s history). Craig is now officially the longest-serving actor in the role, having overtaken the previous title-holder Roger Moore.

It’s been five years since Spectre, in the real world and the film’s world, and Craig is set to face Rami Malek’s villainous Safin in No Time to Die. Although, Craig’s return for this instalment – following the fairly neatly wrapped up ending of Spectre – wasn’t always a guarantee.

“I thought I probably was physically not capable of doing another one,” Craig tells our sister publication Total Film magazine in their new No Time to Die cover story. “For me, it was very cut and dry that I wasn’t coming back.”

(Image credit: Universal)

Obviously, that didn’t end up being the case, as after a couple of years off, Craig was convinced to return for one more mission. “I went and did other things,” continues Craig. “I got some separation. My family forgave me for being away from home for that length of time.

“We started talking about it and I went, ‘There might be a story we need to finish here – something we started in Casino [Royale]. Something to do with Vesper, and Spectre, and something that was connected, in a way,’ It started to formulate, and I thought, ‘Here we go.’”

You can see a behind-the-scenes shot of Daniel Craig and director Cary Joji Fukunaga in the exclusive new image from Total Film, above, as well as a look at new characters Nomi (Lashana Lynch) and Paloma (Ana de Armas).

(Image credit: Universal)

No Time to Die opens in the UK on April 2, before opening in the US on April 10.

Total Film speaks in detail to Daniel Craig, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek and more in their new issue, which his shelves on 6 March. There are two different covers available on the newsstand, check them both out below:

(Image credit: Universal/Total Film)

(Image credit: Universal/Total Film)

If you’re a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue, and you’ll get exclusive subscriber-only covers delivered directly to your doormat before the magazine hits shelves?

We’re currently running a subscription offer where you can subscribe for as little as £10.25 for three months, and you’ll also get a die cast metal 1:100 replica of the Hogwarts Express from Corgi. Head to My Favourite Magazines now to take advantage of the offer. (Ts and Cs apply.)