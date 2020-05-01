John Wick 4, Saw spin-off Spiral delayed as Lionsgate shuffles release calendar

Lionsgate has changed the release dates of several movies, and two high-profile movies have been dealt substantial delays.

John Wick 4 was originally set for release May 21 of next year, but now it's slated for May 27, 2022. The Chris Rock-lead Saw spin-off, Spiral, has likewise been delayed from May 2020 to May 21, 2021.

Though the release restructuring is a big blow to two high-profile movies, it's not all doom and gloom at Lionsgate. The very Nic Cagey The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which Cage plays himself, is hanging on to its March 19, 2021 release date. Chaos Walking, the sci-fi project based on Patrick Ness's novel The Knife of Letting Go, is holding steadfast to its January 22, 2021 release.

Here are the rest of the new Lionsgate release dates (h/t THR):

Fatale - October 30, 2020

Voyagers - November 25, 2020

The Asset - April 23, 2021

Barb and Star Go to the Vista Del Mar - July 16, 2021

American Underdog - December 10, 2021

The Devil's Light - January 8, 2021

For obvious reasons, none of this should come as a huge shock. Just a couple of days ago, John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski signaled to Collider that the movie's release date would be affected by current global goings-on. The upside is that plenty of movies have been released early to help keep us occupied while we're stuck at home.

It probably goes without saying, but those aren't the only movies affected by the pandemic. Here's a comprehensive list of every movie and TV show delayed due to coronavirus concerns.