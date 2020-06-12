Wonder Woman 1984 delayed to October

In a startling release shake-up Friday afternoon, Warner Bros. moved Wonder Woman 1984 from its mid-August premiere to October 2. At the same time, Christopher Nolan's Tenet has been delayed two weeks, from July 17 to July 31.

Wonder Woman 1984 is coming to your favorite theater this fall. See it October 2, 2020. ✨ #WW84 pic.twitter.com/OvW9AAa7gTJune 12, 2020

Warner Bros. made the announcement on the official Wonder Woman 1984 Twitter account, but didn't use the word "delay" or even frame it as such. Likewise, the company has yet to announce the reason for the delay, but it's probably safe to assume it's because ticket sales would benefit from more movie theaters being open.

Tenet was set to mark the widespread reopening of movie theaters as guideline-loosening by governments across the world allows business owners to open their doors. In its place, Warner Bros. is reportedly giving Nolan's Inception a 10th anniversary theatrical run on July 17 (via Deadline).

Despite an earlier report to the contrary, Warner Bros. appears committed to a theatrical premiere for Wonder Woman 1984. In March, the movie was delayed from its original June 4 premiere to August. Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich released a statement at the time saying in-part, "we are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on Aug. 14."

It seems that Warner Bros. has decided to give Wonder Woman 1984 a bit more breathing room before making its big theatrical debut.

Here are the most exciting upcoming movies of 2020 and beyond.