Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki footage debuts during Marvel Super Bowl trailer

The first glimpse at the MCU’s Disney Plus output has arrived, courtesy of the Marvel Super Bowl 2020 trailer. Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki all got mega-quick first looks. Kevin Feige, you’ve done it again.

Those watching the Chiefs and 49ers duke it out deep into the fourth quarter will have been flagging and then – suddenly – a glimpse of Marvel Phase 4 and its most intriguing team-up, starring Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier and Anthony Mackie as Falcon. But that wasn't all. The surreal sitcom stylings of WandaVision also made its opening bow, while Tom Hiddleston even showed up as the God of Mischief, Loki. What do you think? Pretty special, huh?

No specific release date(s) just yet for the trio, but the teaser will do more than enough to tide us over. Both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision are set for "Fall 2020," while the Loki series is heading our way on Disney Plus next Spring.

While the Marvel Super Bowl teaser may not have revealed too much in terms of what to expect from the miniseries’ story, a recent set photo leak may have at least uncovered a surprising connection to a certain set of mutants. That’s right, the first X-Men reference is here: a flag that resembles the fictional island of Madripoor, a state that featured heavily in past X-Men comics, has been spotted.

