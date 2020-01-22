Popular

The first X-Men MCU reference may have been spotted in leaked Falcon and Winter Soldier set photos

X-Men appearing in the MCU is no longer a pipe dream. In fact, Marvel Studios may already be busy planting the seeds for mutants to arrive thanks to a curious prop in leaked set shots for the upcoming Disney Plus series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

As you can see below, the set for the first Marvel Phase 4 TV show features a red logo that sure looks like the one found on the flag for the fictional island of Madripoor.

The flag of Madripoor has been seen in the set of #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier 👀 - Thanks to Twitter user Luke Hatcher, it seems that a portion of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will take place on the fictional island of Madripoor! - This island is pretty important in some X-Men comics! 🔥 / La bandera de Madripoor fue vista en el set de “Falcon And The Winter Soldier” 👀 - Gracias al usuario de Twitter, luke Hatcher, parece ser que parte de la serie de “Falcon And The Winter Soldier” tomara lugar en la isla de Madripoor 👀 - Esta isla juega un papel importante en algunos comics de X-Men y es importante para los mutantes 🔥 • • • #marvel #marvelstudios #mcu #ucm #marvelcomics #ironman #avengers #avengersendgame #avengersinfinitywar #thor #captainamerica #captainmarvel #spiderman #scarlettjohansson #natasharomanoff #spidermanfarfromhome #disneyplus #robertdowneyjr #chrisevans #brielarson #Ryanreynolds #disneyplus The Geek Power

A photo posted by @the_geek_power on Dec 28, 2019 at 2:43pm PST

Don’t worry, you won’t need to dig out a dusty old comic book to make sense of it. Here’s the lowdown: Madripoor is best known for its appearance in 1988 comic series “Marvel Comics Presents…” which sees Wolverine take down a crime lord on the Asian peninsula. It has sporadically appeared in the pages of X-Men comics ever since.

Its inclusion here doesn’t explicitly hint at any mutants showing up, but it’s a delicious deep cut that Kevin Feige and company must have known would set tongues wagging. The sudden surge of X-Men attention doesn’t end there.

This follows on from Patrick Stewart, who played Professor X across seven X-Men movies, revealing that he and Feige have had “long, long conversations” about bringing X-Men to the MCU – but wouldn’t be returning himself.

Even though Kevin Feige has previously said we shouldn’t expect any mutant presence in the MCU for a number of years, Marvel is no stranger to laying down breadcrumbs in advance of a big reveal further down the line. Doctor Strange was namechecked in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the less-than-snappy road to the reveal of the Infinity Gems across several Phases showed that Marvel prefers to look towards the future instead of frontloading everything.

So, keep an eye out later this Fall – you never know who (or where, as the case may be) might turn up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

