Falcon and Winter Soldier set photo reveals surprising turn of a supervillain

Falcon and the Winter Soldier has returned to filming following a coronavirus-induced delay, and photographers (most likely Hydra spies) have been busy leaking set photos onto the internet. The latest picture sees the eponymous duo teaming up with someone very unexpected – and if you want to avoid potential spoilers, it's perhaps worth turning away now...

Then check out the below image, which seemingly implies that Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be working with Daniel Brühl's Baron Zemo in some capacity. Wait, what? That makes zero sense following the end of Captain America: Civil War. Check out the new image in all its black-and-white glory below.

The boys in traffic. #sebastianstan, #danielbrühl and #anthonymackie filming #falconandthewintersoldier On Set. Unseen. A photo posted by @onset.unseen on Oct 10, 2020 at 4:12am PDT

Yes, that's the back of Zemo's head. The question that remains concerns whether the villain will really be working with the two Captain America allies or against them. Probably against them – after all, this is the conniving man who turned Iron Man and Cap against each other, leading to a major split in the Avengers.

We already knew Zemo would be back for the new Disney Plus series thanks to Marvel’s Super Bowl trailer. And he won't be the only person facing Falcon and Winter Soldier when they finally return next year – US Agent has apparently taken over as the face of Captain America, with the character spotted wearing the red, white and blue.

We’ve also seen Sam Wilson's Falcon's take on the Captain America suit courtesy of another set photo, plus a new look at Bucky in the series. Unfortunately, to see it all in action, we’ll have to wait until 2021. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has been officially delayed until next year, while WandaVision is still on track for a 2020 Disney Plus release, with a leak implying a late November release.