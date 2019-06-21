E3 2019: The biggest games and announcements in one place

GamesRadar E3 2019 Coverage Hub

Bleeding Edge

E3 2019: Bleeding Edge

Ninja Theory were one of six studio acquisitions by Microsoft in 2018, made in an effort to bolster the first-party output of Xbox Game Studios as it begins to transition into the next-generation. The developer behind DmC: Devil May Cry and Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice were among the first to take to the stage at the Xbox E3 2019 press conference, using its time to reveal Bleeding Edge for Xbox One and PC. That game is Bleeding Edge, a four-versus-four hero-brawler. "It combines two of my gaming passions: Third-person action combat and competitive team multiplayer," said creative director Rahni Tucker.

It wasn't quite what we expected to see from a studio, particularly one renowned for creating striking narrative-driven adventure games and subversive action combat systems. That isn't of course, isn't reason to discount it – every game deserves to be judged on its own merits, regardless of the legacy of the studio behind it. Bleeding Edge has a technical alpha going live in the next couple of weeks so that you can try it for yourself, or you can read our hands-on impressions below. This isn't the only game Ninja Theory has in development, but it might be its most divisive.

Borderlands 3

E3 2019: Borderlands 3

When GamesRadar chatted with Borderlands 3 co-writer Sam Winkler, he remarked that he was struggling to get his head around the project: "How am I not just writing fanfiction right now?" he joked with us at the time. But the more of it that we see in action, the more I can understand where this feeling spawns from. It's been seven years since the release of Borderlands 2 and, in that time, the old guard of Gearbox has largely moved on and in its place is a new wave of creative talent, many of which have spent the last decade being huge fans of the series.

That means that Borderlands 3, set to release on September 13, 2019, feels purpose built for the fans that are eager for another adventure on Pandora by the fans that adore the ones from the past. It means that while Borderlands 3 is indeed more of the same, it's difficult to ignore or turn away from if you have ever been a fan of Borderlands and its particular flavour of action and excitement. Below, you'll find our most recent Borderlands 3 articles.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

E3 2019: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 reboot is this ridiculous, wonderful thing. Coming 12 years after the original game that wore effectively the same name, Infinity Ward is back to reimagine the legendary game for a new generation. The studio is attempting to take everything the original did so well and update it to better reflect the modern state of affairs, with that concept echoing through the reboot in everything from its story to its gameplay.

“If we were going to make a game called Modern Warfare we have to represent modern warfare today,” game designer Taylor Kurosaki tells GamesRadar in an exclusive interview that you can read below in full. That concept that Kurosaki speaks of is something that can be found reverberating all throughout Modern Warfare, and it makes parts of it difficult to watch and process. That, of course, is the point. Infinity Ward knows that modern conflicts can so often sit in this morally grey area, and this 2019 release is going to explore that in an unflinching and at times unflattering way. That's part of what makes Modern Warfare such an interesting prospect: "The character you’re playing is eventually going to ask the question: ‘Are we doing the right thing?’"

Cyberpunk 2077

E3 2019: Cyberpunk 2077

Had you asked me last year, I'd have told you that there's no way that CD Projekt RED would ever be able to create another game as truly awe inspiring as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. And yet here we are, with Cyberpunk 2077 continuing to look better each and every time that we are able to see it in action. The studio took to the stage at the Xbox E3 2019 press conference to announce a release date for Cyberpunk 2077, although that was overshadowed somewhat by the arrival of Keanu Reeves. I won't lie, Cyberpunk 2077 has basically stolen the show at E3 2019.

Sadly, the studio has decided to show Cyberpunk 2077 off at E3 2019 but only to people in behind-closed-doors sessions. What I'm trying to tell you is that you'll want to return to GamesRadar later in the week for updated impressions of the game in action, as well as any new details we can get when we sit down with the team that is creating it. If you can't wait until then, you'll find our most recent articles on Cyberpunk 2077 linked below and we will update these as and when we can.

DOOM Eternal

E3 2019: Doom Eternal

When you get down to it, Doom Eternal is about one thing and one thing only: "Killing badass demons with big guns in unbelievable places," so says game director Marty Stratton at any rate. "That's literally where it all starts for us." You know what? It shows. Doom Eternal is a first-person shooter that refuses to compromise, mixing bloody and brutal gunplay while demanding lightning fast movement and reactions to survive. It's the sort of game that delights in throwing wave after wave of horrible demons your way, forcing you to navigate around densely populated and tightly constructed combat arenas. It's rad AF.

We've had the chance to play Doom Eternal and speak with its creative team, and we're fairly convinced that it is a clear GOTY contender. You can read our hands-on and interview features below, which should give you an excellent sense of what to expect and just why Doom Eternal is a dream sequel of sorts. While it might look like more of the same on the surface, there have been enough under-the-hood tweaks to make Doom Eternal feel absolutely unstoppable. Seriously, you are going to want this game in your life.

Dying Light 2

E3 2019: Dying Light 2

When we spoke to Techland producer Kornel Jaskula earlier in the year, he believed that "Dying Light 2 is the first game of its type". Ever since then, we've been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see more of this ambitious sequel, and its showing at E3 2019 did not disappoint. The studio is attempting to revolutionise open-world sandbox design, establishing the player in a world that is always reacting to your choices and rebuilding itself around your actions.

We got to see a demo behind-closed-doors, the first gameplay the studio has shown off since announcing that it had been delayed from 2019 to Spring 2020. From what we can tell, it's going to be worth the wait in every way, with Techland using the time to polish up its ambitious new project. While it's easy to get drawn into the interactive story elements, this new demo focused on the improvements being made to parkour and combat. You'll find the link to that below, as well as an exclusive look at a brand new area of The City and a link to our Dying Light 2 coverage hub.

Elden Ring

E3 2019: Elden Ring

Just for a little change of pace, Hidetaka Miyazaki is unleashing a challenging action-RPG upon us all that's going to be set in a fantasy world on the brink of collapse. No, wait, that's classic Miyazaki! While Elden Ring may sound like a quintessential FromSoftware game on the surface, there's enough going on behind the scenes to make this 2020 release sound genuinely intriguing. For starters, Miyazaki has managed to get George RR Martin on board, collaborating with the Game of Thrones writer to help build out the elaborate overarching mythos.

If that weren't enough, Miyazaki is also promising that while Elden Ring will draw inspiration from Dark Souls – particularly when it comes to combat – but the comparisons will likely stop there. Sure, this will be a world full of meticulously constructed castles and horrible bosses, but surrounding all of that will be the vastest open world FromSoftware has ever created. Seriously, this thing is so big the studio has had to work out how to animate horses. Elden Ring is proof that even though FromSoftware has found a winning formula, it's still willing to evolve its design pressed and able to innovate upon its core systems.

Fallout 76

E3 2019: Fallout 76

One of the biggest surprises of E3 2019 was Fallout 76. Like, for realsies. Bethesda has clearly put a lot of time, energy, and attention into getting its divisive online-only Fallout game back on track after a difficult launch last year. Sure, it's getting a battle royale mode, but the surprise announcement was actually what could be found in Wastelanders update (arriving later this year); human NPCs, a bigger focus on linear storytelling, and branching dialogue trees are just a few of the announcements that have gotten us incredibly excited. "Wastelanders wasn’t even on our radar. But the community helped drive us in that direction," Marc Tardif told us at E3, the Bethesda Game Studios' co-studio director who is helping to breathe new life into Fallout 76. "The community is going to drive what we do with it. We’ve got some ideas, but they’ll dictate it."

That means that there's still plenty to come on the near horizon. For now, however, you can read our exclusive features on Fallout 76's new Wastelanders update, the new battle royale mode Nuclear Winter, and learn about the steps Bethesda took to introduce Human NPCs to a game never designed to house them.

Marvel's Avengers

E3 2019: Marvel's Avengers

Crystal Dynamics finally pulled back the curtain on Marvel's Avengers at E3 2019. Given that the Avengers has become one of the most bankable IPs in the film industry, it's a little surprising that an adaptation has taken this long for one to arrive, although Square Enix isn't looking to slot this into the MCU. Instead, Marvel's Avengers is a brand new adventure, one that comes with its own dangerous state of affairs, messy relationships, and perilous situations to navigate. When we spoke with the game's creative director and writer Shaun Escayg, he noted that the 2020 release is "about testing the Avengers at their lowest, and seeing whether they can rise to the occasion and embrace their power and embrace themselves, and not reject who they are."

"In single-player and co-op, you will get to live out your superhero fantasies," Escayg continued, and we're eager to see more of it in action. Marvel's Avengers is an action-adventure from the makers of the rebooted Tomb Raider, a game that will let you take up arms as your favourite Avengers across a linear campaign and a multiplayer experience tooled around cooperative play. Below, you'll find links to our full interview with Escayg and more.

Pokemon Sword and Shield

E3 2019: Pokemon Sword and Shield

We have been waiting a long time to get our hands on Pokemon Sword and Shield. Thankfully, we weren't disappointed by GameFreak's first attempt to bring the core series to Switch. After our time with a demo today, the prevailing thought was that "even from the small slice of the game we've been able to experience here, it's clear that this marks an evolution for the series, both in terms of battling and graphically."

Pokemon Switch is everything we hoped it would be and more. The brand new battle feature Dynamax and rather radical MegaEvolutions feel like genuinely fantastic additions to a game series that can often struggle when it comes to ushering in meaningful innovations to its long-established formula. Pokemon Sword and Shield are faithful Pokemon games, of course, but it almost feels as if GameFreak has a point to prove, working to demonstrate that Pokemon can rise to the challenge of utilizing the additional power the Switch brings over the 3DS. If you want to learn more, be sure to read our full hands-on preview, charting a journey through Nessa's ever-impressive Water Gym. With the game slated for release later this year, we honestly can't wait to get our hands back on this wonderful new adventure.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

E3 2019: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Between the Metroid Prime approach to level design and mission structure to the Sekiro inspired combat, there's a lot to love about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order . But what really caught my attention is just how well developer Respawn Entertainment has integrated the lightsaber into play. The problem with the legendary blade is that it is incredibly overpowered, and few Star Wars games have every really internalised or dealt with the fact that most enemies wouldn't be able to survive multiple hits from one. How does that translate into challenging combat that is at the same time as fun as it is empowering?

"It’s not about body count. It’s more about really figuring out what is the best angle to get on your enemy, and what’s the best way to take them down," game director Stig Asmussen tells us. You can see that mentality running all throughout Fallen Order. Enemies don't run blindly into combat, they move cautiously and attempt to both block and parry incoming strikes with saber-batons. It makes everything feel more tempered and authentic to the Star Wars Universe Fallen Order takes place in, and it's just one of the numerous things that Respawn is doing to make this game stand apart with those that have come before it

Watch Dogs Legion

E3 2019: Watch Dogs Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion might just be Ubisoft's most ambitious game of the generation. It's set in a post-Brexit vision of London, thrusting you into the role of not one resistance fighter but a whole contingent of them. That's right, in Watch Dogs Legion you will be given the chance to create your own DedSec cell to fight back against the authoritarian surveillance state that has consumed the capital.

In Legion, you'll have the chance to play as any character that can be found out in the open world. You'll need to convince people to join up the cause, do them a few favours, and then they will be yours to take command of. Honestly, it is pretty ridiculous in the best way possible. We've got exclusive new details and have even had the chance to play a 45-minute demo; you can find all of that below so be sure to click the links and get all of the latest Watch Dogs Legion information.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Let us tell you something that you already know: MachineGames makes some of the finest FPS games the industry has ever seen. You know what? Let us tell you something else that you already know: Arkane Studios is unparalleled in its ability to design sprawling spaces. Perhaps this is what makes Wolfenstein: Youngblood feel so fresh and exciting; the upcoming standalone spin-off sees MachineGames and Arkane coming together to build a co-op shooter, a game designed to let you and a buddy tear through an army of Nazi soldiers to your hearts content. It's excellent and it is undeniably fun.

When we say down with MachineGames' Jerk Gustafsson to dig deep into Wolfenstein: Youngblood, the executive producer was keen to note how excited he was that we would get to explore two new characters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz. "For 20 years we've done these super strong male heroes, so it's really refreshing to do this," he told us. "The story in its essence is about growing, that transition from adolescence to adulthood. They are these insecure young girls in the first scene and then they get their first kill and become super cocky murder machines." You can read the full interview and our hands-on impressions below.

Xbox Project Scarlett

E3 2019: Xbox Project Scarlett

“This isn’t just a console launch, this is about the future of gaming,” Phil Spencer told the crowd at the Xbox E3 2019 media briefing, revealing Microsoft's vision for Xbox Project Scarlett ."This is the foundation of our future in console and our foundation in the future of cloud."

Project Scarlett was given a launch date of Holiday 2020 and will land alongside Halo Infinite, with Xbox spending the rest of its time on stage teasing the tech that'll be packed inside of this next-gen system. It sounds like an absolute powerhouse, with Microsoft firm in its suggestion that it will "offer "more than 4x performance increases over the current generation." It's early days yet and so details are pretty light, but that hasn't stopped us from crawling through all available information in an attempt to get an early read on the PS5 vs Xbox Project Scarlett battle that we'll no doubt spend the next few years discussing at great length. For now, however, we're simply happy to see the Xbox team announce that it is pushing for new levels of graphical fidelity and performance stability, that it is going to war against loading times, and that it is looking to usher in a new age of interactive entertainment.

Google Stadia

Google Stadia could change gaming forever

When it comes to the future of gaming, Google is betting big on the power of the cloud. With Google Stadia, the tech giant is attempting to create an open platform that will let anybody with even a passing interest in playing games get their hands on the latest and greatest titles, at the highest possible quality, whenever they want to.

Google Stadia is a brand new platform and there are still plenty of answered questions, but the core premise is one that has certainly caught our attention. With the Google Stadia release date set for this November, we are also beginning to get a better idea of the Google Stadia bandwidth requirements, the Google Stadia price model, and a firmer idea of how the company expects this to grow and expand. One things for certain, Stadia is set to fundamentally change the way we find, play, and share video games, and it's only a matter of time now to see whether it will be the success Google believes it will be.

Xbox E3 2019

Xbox E3 2019 Recap

Microsoft pulled out all of the stops at E3 2019. It showed off 60 games, including 14 titles from its own Xbox Game Studios. The company also teased its brand new console, Xbox Project Scarlett, and showed off its impressive game-streaming tech, Project xCloud. Oh, Keanu Reeves showed up too – which is basically the only thing anybody is talking about. If you want a full summary of all things Xbox out of E3 2019, then be sure to click through to our recap below. If you're after analysis, then you should check out the features from Edge Magazine editor Nathan Brown and GamesRadar's content director Dan Dawkins.

(The following Xbox E3 2019 press conference images are credited to: Casey Rodgers/ Invision for Xbox / AP Images)

(Image credit: Casey Rodgers/Invision for Xbox/AP Images)

(Image credit: Casey Rodgers/Invision for Xbox/AP Images)

Xbox is playing to win: At E3 2019, Microsoft shows Sony the importance of simply showing up.

Nintendo E3 2019

Nintendo E3 2019 Recap

Nintendo may have been the last item on the E3 2019 schedule, but it really made a run for best of show. The company took this year's Direct as an opportunity to showcase one hell of a line-up of Switch games. Animal Crossing Switch – now titled New Horizons – gameplay finally surfaced along with the news that the game has been pushed into 2020. Fresh gameplay for Luigi's Mansion 3, Pokémon Sword & Shield, and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening were shown too, alongside the reveal of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel. Read our full recap of the Nintendo E3 2019 direct below for the rest of the news and reveals.

Sony E3 2019

Sony E3 2019 Recap

When it comes to E3, Sony is usually one of the biggest players, so will Sony really be silent during E3 2019? There will be no PlayStation E3 2019 conference at this year. It's disappointing, given that we were all hoping to hear more about the PS5, as well as seeing a new look at games like The Last of Us: Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima. Sony understands this, and that's why it went and facilitated the release of a nine-minute Death Stranding trailer in the days leading up to E3 2019. It gave us our first real look at the upcoming Hideo Kojima vehicle in action and confirmed that the game will indeed be landing in 2019.

Ubisoft E3 2019

Ubisoft E3 2019 Recap

Most of the Ubisoft news leaked out ahead of its annual press conference, sadly, but it still had an incredible showing at E3 2019. The Ubisoft E3 2019 presentation featured quite the eclectic mix, from live music to TV show trailers, surprise reveals to gameplay reveals. But the highlight has to be elderly women killing armed guards in the streets of London. If you want a full lowdown on everything that Ubisoft brought to the stage, be sure to read our Ubisoft E3 2019 recap below.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Bethesda E3 2019

Bethesda E3 2019 Recap

We didn't quite know what to expect from Bethesda this year. While the company had titles like Doom Eternal and Wolfenstein: Youngblood gameplay to reveal (you can read more on both of these titles by scrolling up) we did wonder whether the lack of Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 would ensure disappointment would ensue. Thankfully, Bethesda brought it! New updates to Fallout 76 and a slew of exciting new game announcements really made it one to remember. You'll find the full recap below, as well as everything we know so far on the publisher's new IPs.

Square Enix E3 2019

Square Enix E3 2019 Recap

The Square Enix E3 2019 presentation at E3 2019 had a lot of stuff we already knew about, but the new footage we got to see for Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the big debut of Marvel's Avengers made it all worth it. And if you're big on JRPGs, there was a ton of stuff to take in. If you missed the show and are looking to catch up, you can find our full recap of the Square Enix E3 2019 showing below.

