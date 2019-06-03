Prepare for Dying Light 2 at E3 2019 with an exclusive new look at its dystopian, story driven setting

Dying Light 2 is easily one of the biggest E3 2019 games of the show this year, with developer Techland already confirming it'll be attending E3 2019 with a fresh new look at its open world zombie smashing sequel.

But you don't have to wait till next week for another new taste of Dying Light 2, as GamesRadar+ has an exclusive peek at a never-before-seen key point of interest in the game's stunning open world, which is said to be four times the size of the original Dying Light's map.

Seen above, the concept art is titled "The Good Deed Goes Unpunished", and showcases a haunting theme park that has succumbed to both natural (and potentially supernatural) degradation. There's a whiff of Dead Island (another Techland zombie game) to the whole 'paradise lost' vibe, but the studio promises that there's more to this setting than meets the eye.

That's because, alongside the concept art, Techland has provided the following description, which also gives you a better idea about what to expect when the player enters this dilapidated theme park during the events of the game itself:

“Players are directly responsible for shaping the world of Dying Light 2. Player choices will influence whole regions, districts, areas of The City. Dying Light 2 will often force you to make decisions on the spot, and the outcome can be unexpected. This particular scene depicts just that - how one good deed can end in destruction. This theme park, once a bustling, lively district, now sits in ruins, the oversized Octopus attraction mirroring the famous Ferris wheel in Pripyat, near Chernobyl."

In other words, your actions in Dying Light 2 will impact entire regions of the map, and the consequences of every decision may not necessarily play out in the way you might expect. We'll be sure to hear more from the game next during the Square Enix E3 2019 showcase, when the E3 2019 schedule kicks off in earnest, so stay tuned to GamesRadar+ for the latest news as it arrives.

