Bleeding Edge, the 4v4 action game from the Hellblade team, is getting an alpha on June 27

Bleeding Edge is the next game from Ninja Theory, the studio that brought us Heavenly Sword, DmC: Devil May Cry, and Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. Here's where I'd make some crack about you probably expecting it to be another single-player action game given that lineage, but the Bleeding Edge trailer that Microsoft showed off at the Xbox E3 2019 presentation leaked a few days ago and there's a good chance you already watched it - so you know it's actually a 4v4 online action game.

The game looks like a melee-focused showdown that lets players choose from a number of established, colorful characters - like Nidhoggr, a metal-as-hell guitarist who can kneeslide around and pop a flamethrower out of the lower half of his face. Other characters included a woman who could more or less become a motorcycle, another who lugged around a minigun until she assembled a tank around herself, and an elderly mad scientist who lobbed energy balls at her opponents.

In this post MOBA-age of ours, we see all kinds of hero-based games taking a crack at our competitive playtime. Relatively few have succeeded so far but Ninja Theory definitely has the combat chops. We still haven't seen much actual gameplay yet, but there will be a Bleeding Edge technical alpha starting on June 27 so you can try it yourself pretty soon.

