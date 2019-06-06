Google Stadia release date set for November 2019

Google Stadia will go live in November for those who buy the Stadia Founder's Edition for $129 / £119. That package includes three months of the Google Stadia Pro subscription, usually $9.99 / £8.99 a month, a controller and Google Chromecast Ultra. So if you want to be one of the first to try out this mythical service, you'll want to throw some cash in Google's direction ASAP, with the ability to pre-order Google Stadia now . We don't know how much extra time those willing to splash out on the pack will get, but it might be worth it just so you don't get stuck with a Stadia username like HotDude69. What price is dignity?

"Coming in 2020, Stadia Base is how you will play games you purchase in up to 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second without an active subscription to Stadia Pro," says Google. "Stadia Founder’s Edition is the first way to get Stadia in November, and we’ll be announcing even more games later this summer."

Google Stadia will be available in 14 countries starting in November, including the USA and Europe, but details are a little more vague as to when the free Base subscription - where you buy your own games and are stuck with a more limited resolution - will be made available sometime in 2020. It makes sense that Google is going for a staggered launch - I mean, have you seen the launch of any online game ever?

As well as the November release date, Google revealed an impressive number of Google Stadia games , including a shiny new Baldur's Gate 3 trailer . Considering E3 2019 hasn't even started yet, you can expect plenty more AAA titles from big publishers to get added to the list after the press conferences and live streams are done next week.