Division 2 Nemesis guide: How to get the Exotic Sniper and find all the Nemesis parts

The Division 2 Nemesis is the latest in the growing list of Division 2 Exotics, and this one is an Exotic Sniper. Division 2 Nemesis was added to the game as part of the recent Tidal Basin update and the method of acquiring this Division 2 Exotic Sniper is somewhat different to the rest of the rare guns available in The Division 2. If you want to get your hands on the Division 2 Exotic Sniper Nemesis - also known as an Exotic Marksman Rifle - read on for our Division 2 Nemesis guide.

The Division 2 Nemesis Exotic Sniper talents

Many players have been calling the Nemesis overpowered since it finally became available last week, but we reckon this is how all exotics should be. Nevertheless, here are the Nemesis talents:

Counter-Sniper: Shots fired deal 0-100% weapon damage based on how long the trigger is held before releasing. The time to reach max weapon damage is reduced whenever a shot does not kill an enemy it hits.

Shots fired deal 0-100% weapon damage based on how long the trigger is held before releasing. The time to reach max weapon damage is reduced whenever a shot does not kill an enemy it hits. Nemesis: Aiming at an enemy marks them as your nemesis for 15 seconds, letting you see them through walls. Your shots gain +5% damage to your nemesis for each second they are marked, to a max of 50%.

Aiming at an enemy marks them as your nemesis for 15 seconds, letting you see them through walls. Your shots gain +5% damage to your nemesis for each second they are marked, to a max of 50%. Preparation: While holstered, gain +25% headshot damage when scoped with your current weapon.

Combine those two active talents with the already insanely high 100k+ damage, and the Nemesis is an absolute monster. But how do you get it?

How to get the Nemesis Exotic Sniper - All Division 2 Nemesis parts

Obtaining the Division 2 Exotic Sniper is a multi-stage process. First off, you have to progress your game to World Tier 4, then take on the Tidal Basin stronghold. Play all the way through in story mode until you reach the end, and you should progress to World Tier 5.

Next, take on the three new Invaded missions that unlock the Capitol Building stronghold again, and play through that. This will give you access to Tidal Basin again, but this time you can select which difficulty you play on. Pick your preferred difficulty - we'd recommend normal so you can get through it quicker - then play up until the section right after you destroy the first set of defences. Manny Ortega will tell you to patch ISAC into a laptop. Go upstairs in that building and on one of the bunkbeds, there should be a Black Tusk Keycard to pick up.

Continue playing through the mission until you reach the hovercraft cargo bay. Fight to the back of the hovercraft and when you're instructed to take a right turn and go through a door, go left instead and you'll find a door locked with a keypad. Interact with it and the Black Tusk Keycard will be consumed.

Go inside and you'll find a weapon crate containing the Adrestia SR-1 high-end marksman rifle. It might feel wrong to dismantle a named weapon, but you need to deconstruct the Adrestia SR-1 to obtain an exotic component: Marksman Rifle: Scope - The Tally. If you take a look at the inscription on the component, it mentions three other names; Klutz, Shorty, and Prime.

To obtain the other parts for the Nemesis, you need to kill these three people. Each one is a named Black Tusk boss at the end of the three invaded strongholds. Do you see where this is going? Head back to the invaded Capitol Building stronghold and play through it again. At the end, you'll fight Prime. He should drop the Marksman Rifle: Barrel - The Scourge. It's unconfirmed whether this is a random drop or not, so if it is, you'll need to run through the invaded version of the stronghold until it drops.

To obtain the Marksman Rifle: Bolt, you need to kill Shorty at the end of the invaded Roosevelt Island stronghold. For the Marksman Rifle: Stock - The Bridle, you need to kill Klutz in the invaded District Union Arena stronghold. That sounds easy, but the caveat is that the invaded strongholds rotate each week so you can only get the part available in the current rotation.

You also need to obtain the Nemesis blueprint after you've got all three parts, which can be found during the invaded Grand Washington Hotel mission. You need to kill Puck who's an early named boss during the mission and there's a chance he'll drop the Nemesis blueprint. If he doesn't, you've gotta try again until you get it.

Don't forget that you need to deconstruct the Adrestia SR-1 before you can obtain any of the parts, and you need all of the parts before you can get the blueprint. When you've got the Nemesis, enjoy one of the best guns in the game!

