As we sit on the cusp of the next-generation, there are plenty of questions about your games - including the idea of can you play PS5 games on PS4? When it comes to the next generation of PlayStation and Xbox, particularly this time around, there is a lot more confusion about cross-generation titles; those games that are launching on both generations, across them, or even just in the release window for PS5 and Xbox Series X. It's a confusing time.

When it comes to the question 'Can I play PS5 games on PS4?', there are actually a few answers. Let's explore them.

Can you play PS5 games on PS4? Technically no

Okay, so the short answer on this topic is, technically no, you can't play PS5 games on your PS4. Upcoming PS5 games that have been confirmed as PS5 exclusives - including the likes of God War: Ragnarok - will not be playable on PS4 whatsoever. These are titles that have been specifically built to take full advantage of the new PS5 features, including that super speedy SSD, fresh controller upgrade, and tasty graphical enhancements.

Some PS5 exclusives are also launching on PS4

But, there's a caveat to that. Some of the PS5 launch games - plus Horizon Forbidden West - have been confirmed for a simultaneous PS4 release. So, that means if you want to play the likes of Sackboy: A Big Adventure or Spider-Man: Miles Morales, you're in luck. There will be a PS4 version of these big PS5 games available.

Lots of games are launching across the generation gap

Another element of the whole PS5 games on PS4 conversation is that a lot of games are launching across PS4 and PS5 - including plenty getting free PS5 upgrades such as Fortnite, Marvel's Avengers, and even Cyberpunk 2077. So if you want to be cheeky, you can say you're playing a PS5 compatible game on your PS4 until you're ready to make the upgrade.

