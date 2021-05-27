Call of Duty: Warzone trucks might be getting nerfed

Call of Duty: Warzone's trucks might be getting nerfed, if a new tweet from developer Raven Software is anything to go by.

Just below, you can see the new teaser image from Raven Software's official Twitter account, which was published yesterday on May 26. As you can see, most of the text on the first two lines is redacted, but the first word is cargo, taking after the "cargo trucks" in Call of Duty: Warzone, and the last word of the first line looks to be "meta."

🤔 pic.twitter.com/6urlUNo0VjMay 26, 2021 See more

The final line of "something must be done" has some Warzone players thinking that the developer is about to change trucks. It goes without saying that the cargo trucks are pretty powerful in Warzone, due to how much damage they can take, especially in the BR Solo mode.

Whatever the case, this is just the latest ongoing meta to dominate Call of Duty: Warzone over the course of 2021 so far. Earlier this year, we saw the FFAR and AUG rifles absolutely devastating players in Warzone, to the extent that Raven Software had to step in to nerf both weapons.

Weeks later, a Warzone tracking site claimed that the battle royale's meta was going stale. The site itself tracked the variation of weapons used by Warzone's player base, and observed that the variety of weapons consistently used by players was drastically declining. Since then though, talk of a "meta" surrounding Warzone has gone somewhat quiet, and it feels like Raven Software's battle royale game might be in a better place than it was earlier this year.

Warzone Season 4 | Nakatomi Plaza Warzone vault | Warzone Survival Camps New Warzone map | Warzone Adler Intel contracts | Call of Duty Warzone tips | Warzone Error codes | Is Warzone down? | Warzone best guns | Warzone Patch notes | Best Warzone FARA 83 loadouts | Warzone best MAC-10 loadouts | Warzone best FFAR loadouts | Best Warzone M16 loadouts