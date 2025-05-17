REPO's "most powerful weapon" yet is a cannon that turns the cart into a tank, and this thing's friendly fire is absolutely going to destroy relationships

REPO developer Semiwork has announced what it's calling "the MOST POWERFUL WEAPON" available in the co-op horror extraction game, and it seems destined to turn friendships into exploded patches of rubble.

"This thing will turn your cart" – essentially, a package carrier you use to extract items and complete REPO's objectives – "into a battle tank," says Semiwork dev Pontus Sundström in a video announcing the upcoming update. "Introducing: the Cart Cannon."

In a demonstrative clip, a little robot player character drops the "cart-powered" rocket launcher into the middle of a cart, where it slides dangerously around each time the carrier is moved. Players can activate the weapon simply by grabbing it and hopping into the cart, which a teammate will still be able to navigate freely.

"Now we're officially a tank," the little robot says, pausing just a second before using the cannon to blow up several items into puffy black clouds – but that seems to just be the Cart Cannon's standard version. Another variant releases a long-rage, wiggly laser beam that quickly incinerates multiple targets, and likely your teammates, too, if you aren't careful.

The players in the demonstration find this out for themselves, as one wrong zap from the Cannon operator makes Sundström, who's been driving the cart, burst into tiny chunks of flesh.

"We hope that this weapon, together with [Semiwork's plan to rebalance health in REPO] will be at great disposal for your semi-bot team," Sundström says. Just don't be surprised if they also require team-building exercises after the REPO job is done.

REPO is making a big change to Overcharge "that makes the game harder every 10th level" and it won't just be "a gimmick for no reason."