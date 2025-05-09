REPO is making a big change to Overcharge "that makes the game harder every 10th level" and it won't just be "a gimmick for no reason"

REPO is 2025's biggest surprise hit so far, in terms of something that's gone from obscurity to superstar status overnight bringing in a staggering amount of reviews . The co-op horror game where you play as funny little robots moving furniture received its first update in the beta branch last week, but the game's developer has decided to make some changes to the new Overcharge mechanic based on player feedback.

Overcharge is a mechanic that was introduced to combat the somewhat overpowered option of just picking the monsters up and flinging them across the room. Holding any of the REPO monsters will then cause your little robot to explode after a while, because why not.

Well as it turns out, Overcharge made things a bit too difficult to deal with in the early hours of the game, which has lead the developer Semiwork to release a video titled " Let's do something about OVERCHARGE! "

In the video, the game's developers say "our end goal is to make REPO enjoyable on all levels and for all players," and to combat the new difficulty spike, the game is introducing a new system to make the game more difficult after each 10 levels.

The developer notes this system has been in the works for some time, but timed perfectly with the introduction of Overcharge. So in a future update, there will be no Overcharge until players reach level 10, with new gimmicks coming into the fold at 20, 30, and beyond.

The dev also mentions this new system won't be "a gimmick for no reason," and it has lore implications in the game.

REPO dev has been joining and questioning players "incognito, in secret, through the random matchmaking" in the big update beta.