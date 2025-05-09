REPO dev has been joining and questioning players "incognito, in secret, through the random matchmaking" in the big update beta

Have you been checking out REPO's update beta recently? Well, I hope you were on your best behavior because there's a good chance you were sneakily joined by its developers who were jumping into games "incognito" to see how everyone was liking the changes.

Semiwork developer Pontus Sundstrom says so in a new dev vlog. "The open beta has been unleashed upon the world, and it's been so fun to see you guys interact with all the new stuff we've added," he explains in the video embedded below.

"And I've also actually played with a lot of you guys - incognito, in secret, through the random matchmaking in the servers," he adds. "And I've been asking some questions and finding out what you guys find fun, stuff like that."

Let's do something about OVERCHARGE! - YouTube Watch On

Sundstrom then hilariously includes a clip of himself speaking in-game with some self-proclaimed pros who say they have over 100,000 hours logged on REPO. If you're counting, that's over 4,166 days or roughly 11 and a half years (REPO launched on February 26, 2025, by the way).

The other thing I love about these developer vlogs is the meta lore that's expanding outside of the game itself. In the last episode, a tinbot delivered the developer's message and alleged that Sundstrom's consciousness had been transferred to the bot after the real-life man sustained injuries.



This newest vlog opens with Sundstrom recovering in the hospital and arguing with his tinbot counterpart about the canonical implications of his existence. I'm more excited to see where this goes than anything in the game proper, as much as I love its frantic co-op horror.

After several popular mods, REPO devs are thinking of a Lethal Company-inspired mimic monster of their own but "it needs to be really interesting"