Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Skillshot guide

Bulletstorm could be considered a somewhat deceptive title, as if you're simply mowing down enemies with the biggest gun you can get your hands on, you're not really playing the game right. You're also not maximizing your points, upgrading your weapons, or unlocking Trophies or Achievements.

To get the most out of the game, you need Skillshots - 131 totally different yet equally bizarre and sadistic methods for murdering your way through Bulletstorm. Some, like headshots, are simple. Others, such as sniping a man through the testicles or exploding him twenty feet high in the air, are anything but. This guide, however, will get you to 100% completion in no time at all with videos and expert advice for every Skillshot in the game. Choose your weapon below!

Table of Contents:

GENERAL

GENERAL II

PEACEMAKER CARBINE

SCREAMER

FLAILGUN

BONEDUSTER

HEAD HUNTER

BOUNCER

PENETRATOR

SECRET