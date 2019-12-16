The 25 best co-op games to play right now

It's often true that saving the world is a lot more fun with a friend. And that's where our pick of the best co-op games come in, as whether you're breaking out of jail, surviving an apocalypse, running a kitchen, or actually saving the world, you can have quite a bit more fun with a fellow digital world explorer by your side. Co-op is a wonderful way to experience games, just be prepared for any potential arguments when working co=operatively. That's what Christmas is for, right?

In an attempt to prevent you from arguing which one to play first, we’ve got the top 25 best co-op games right here. So grab your friend (better give them ample warning first, though), and have a glance below at the next title you’ll be tackling together. Oh, and if you need a spare pad, check out our guide on how to buy an extra PS4 controller cheap or Xbox One controller cheap. And, if you're feeling frugal there's always the best free PS4 games help spread the cost.

25. Spelunky

Co-op type: Local

What's better than exploring a randomly-generated series of caves filled with dangerous creatures and obstacles? Well, er, quite a few things, actually. The answer we were looking for is: exploring a randomly-generated series of caves filled with dangerous creatures and obstacles with a friend. Yeah? Ok, this joke has out-stayed its welcome.

Grinding through Spelunky solo is a tough gig, as the game can be unforgiving at times, so taking a buddy along for the ride is a good call - especially if you make use of the various abilities they can bring.

Play it on: PS4, Xbox One, PC

24. Gears 5

Co-op type: Local and online

Gears 5 is bringing the series back by putting Kait at the heart of the story, and just like its predecessors, you can experience all of the action of the entire campaign with your pals. For the main campaign, you can play locally or online with up to three friends.

And if you're looking for more co-op goodness in the world of Gears, there will also be some multiplayer modes. Escape mode is a new entry in the series that will see you infiltrating an enemy territory with up to two players and plant a bomb before trying to scarper out of there. Horde mode is also making a comeback with some new features that will change things up a bit. In Horde you take on waves of enemies with up to four other players.

Play it on: Xbox One, PC

23. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Co-op type: Local and online

Few feelings in gaming are sweeter than shooting massive guns and collecting loot with your buddies. That's exactly what Borderlands 2 brings with its drop in, drop out co-op. For the more casual gaming session, you can just rock up and shoot through some grunts, sharing out their kit for later trade-ins. Hey, maybe you level up a little: whatever.

However, you can also kick it up a notch and tackle some of the game's mega-bosses by getting properly coordinated with both kit and tactics. Those who do often reap the rewards of mega-rare loot drops and - more importantly - you get to reminisce with real friends about that time you took down Crawmerax The Invincible with only a sliver of health remaining. Good times.

Play it on: PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS3, Xbox 360, PS Vita

22. Far Cry 5

Co-op type: Online

You might want to call your dad. You're in a cult. Or, at least fighting one. As you explore the violent-rocked landscape of Montana in Far Cry 5 , it might be safest to rope in a friend. With drug-fuelled cultists ready to kill you with a baseball bat, others setting anyone who doesn't believe on fire and eating them, or even just willing die for Eden's Gate leader Joseph Seed, turns out this place is a dangerous one.

Fight bears, fly planes, soar across the treetops in a wingsuit... whatever you do is only better - and safer - with a friend in toe. And what fun you'll have.

Play it on: PC, PS4, Xbox One

21. Don't Starve Together

Co-op type: Local and online

The threat of permadeath is somehow softened when it’s shared. I mean, you’ll all still die but at least there’s comfort, and blame, when you’re playing co-op. Don’t Starve’s resource gathering, base building challenge was already great fun, but it’s even more so with a friend. Especially as you can split the workload and responsibilities as you tend to your home or farm, and explore the world to find more of whatever you need to make it through another day.

Play it on: PS4, Xbox One, PC

