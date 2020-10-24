UFC live stream ESPN PPV guide: UFC 254 Khabib vs Gaethje viewing options

UFC 254 is here, filling up your weekend plans with a legendary battle between the Notorious (no, not that one) Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. You won't want to miss the preceding middleweight co-main event either.

Following on from his defeat of Connor Mcgregor and his win over Porier, Khabib is looking somewhat unstoppable. With 28 wins and not a single loss, the wrestling expert is proving to be one of UFC's greatest fighters of all time.

But if he was to lose to anyone in his weight league, Justin Gaethje seems like the best bet. In fact, due to Gaethje's expert skills in wrestling and grappling, a UFC 254 live stream could finally see Khabib lose his record as the longest UFC streak of all time.

While that fight alone is headline-worthy to say the least, the co-main is also highly promising, putting Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannoier against each other in a Middleweight bout.

Whittaker is an ex-champion with an incredibly well grounded game. He is strong when it comes to wrestling, punches, kicks, stamina and well, every section of a UFC skill set. With six wins through submission and 11 knockouts through kicks or punches, Whittaker keeps a fight fluid.

His competitor - Jared Cannoier - is an underdog if there ever was one. Every fight he is expected to lose and every time, he proves people wrong. Could this weekend be the same? You'll have to watch a UFC 254 live stream to find out.

We've included all of the details of how to watch UFC 254 on ESPN Plus below, keeping all American fans in the loop.

US - UFC 254 PPV pass at: ESPN

Buy a live stream UFC 254 PPV for ESPN

UFC 254 on ESPN pay-per-view

For anyone who lives in the US and is trying to catch the UFC 254 action, ESPN will be the best place to go. There are a few options for how you can go about paying for the event. If you're already an existing ESPN+ subscriber, you can buy the PPV for just $64.99. However, if you're yet to sign up to ESPN+, there are a few packages on offer that could supply better value. For $84.99, you can get an ESPN+ Annual Plan and get the UFC 254 PPV all for one cost. Another option available to you is UFC's Disney Bundle option. This provides you with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu while only costing you $12.99 a month. Once you've bought this, you can then invest in the PPV for the same cost as above - $64.99. The event is kicking off on Saturday, October 24. You can catch the early prelims at 7.15am PT, 10.15am ET and the prelims at 9am PT, 12pm ET. For the main card, you'll be tuning in at a very comfortable 11am PT, 2pm ET.View Deal

Why is Khabib vs Gaethje an exciting fight?

Even if you're the most casual of UFC supporters, Khabib is a fighter you are likely to know with a level of worldwide fame matched only by the man he defeated - Connor McGregor.

Considering his undefeated position with 28 wins, his hold over the longest active streak in UFC and multiple title defences, it is pretty understandable where his popularity comes from.

However, the reason this fight is so exciting is down to Gaethje's wrestling and grappling background. Khabib is a fierce wrestler and grappler which has been what has seen him secure wins over so many impressive stand up fighters.

Gaethje is one of the few fighters in the same weight league as Khabib that could match or even beat him in on mat, finally ending the longest active streak in the UFC.

Who is fighting in the UFC 254 co-main event?

The co-main event will see Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannoier fighting in the Middleweight bracket. While this fight isn't quite as headline deserving as Khabib and Gaethje, it is still one you will not want to miss.

Robert Whittaker is easily one of the most well-balanced fighters in his weight class. He has great condition, is strong on his feet and especially strong as a wrestler and as a former champion, has been on the top of the league before.

Coming off a win to the confident Darren Till, Whittaker is looking like the expected winner here. Cannonier is somewhat of an underdog...in every fight he's been in but continues to win those fights he wasn't expected to.

Like the main event, this fight is exciting based on its ability to re-shape the weight class and potentially put Whittaker back on his mission for the top.

What is the full line-up of UFC 254?

Main card:

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje (Main event, Lightweight Title)

Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannoier (Middleweight)

Alexander Volkov vs Walt Harris (Heavyweight)

Jacob Malkoun vs Phil Hawes (Middleweight)

Lauren Murphy vs Lyliya Shakirova (Women Flyweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cutelaba (Light Heavyweight)

Preliminary card:



Stefan Struve vs Tai Tuivasa (Heavyweight)

Alex Oliveria vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (Welterweight)

Da-Jun Jung vs Sam Alvey (Light Heavyweight)

Early Preliminary card:

Nathaniel Wood vs Casey Kenney (Catchweight)

Liana Jojua vs Miranda Maverick (Women's Flyweight)

Joel Alvarez vs Alexander Yakovlev (Lightweight)