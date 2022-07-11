Tessa Thompson reveals the scene she fought to keep in Thor: Love and Thunder

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Thor: Love and Thunder! Turn back now if you haven't seen the movie!

Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder, has revealed that she fought to keep one scene in particular in the final cut. In the movie, Luke Hemsworth and Matt Damon play members of a theatre troupe who put on shows in New Asgard about the events of previous Thor movies – both return from Thor: Ragnarok.

At one point, the actors approach Valkyrie after Gorr the God Butcher attacks New Asgard to ask about putting on another play covering the villain's rampage, and that moment almost ended up cut from the film. "I loved it! These movies go through so many different edits, so things stay and go away. And typically, I just watch these movies at the premiere, but this time around, I actually watched a couple of the cuts because I found that process really interesting. I'm now producing more, so I really wanted to understand how the "sausage" is made," Thompson told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

"And so there was one cut where that bit went away and I was so sad, but then it came back and I was so happy. (Laughs.) I was like, "That has to be in the movie!" So I was very sad for a brief second when it wasn't there, but yeah, that was so fun," she continued. "Having them around to explore the importance of theater and storytelling, as expressed in Asgardian culture, I just loved that."

While that scene eventually made it back into the movie, Natalie Portman, who plays Jane Foster – AKA the Mighty Thor – has revealed that a lot ended up on the cutting room floor. "There were whole sequences, planets, characters, and worlds that didn't end up in the movie that were hilarious and amazing and [that] we spent a lot of time and energy on, and certainly the entire crew also designing and conceiving," she commented.

