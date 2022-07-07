Natalie Portman reveals multiple scenes, characters, and planets were cut from Thor: Love and Thunder

The Mighty Thor actor says they spent "a lot of time and energy" on multiple deleted scenes

Thor: Love and Thunder
The Mighty Thor actor Natalie Portman has revealed that a lot of "great material" was left on the cutting room floor in Thor: Love and Thunder.

"There were whole sequences, planets, characters, and worlds that didn’t end up in the movie that were hilarious and amazing and [that] we spent a lot of time and energy on, and certainly the entire crew also designing and conceiving," Portman told IndieWire (opens in new tab).

They included some "very emotional scenes" between Thor and Portman’s Jane Foster, who is returning from Thor: The Dark World, plus extra time with Valkyrie and Jane in New Asgard.

"It’s just amazing how much great material is not in the film, considering how much great material is in it," Portman said. "Usually, it’s like, you’re just trying to get enough good stuff to put in the film, and this had overflow. So that was really surprising."

We already know the identity of a couple of the characters who didn’t make the cut – thanks to Gorr the God Butcher actor Christian Bale. He recently revealed to Prensa Escenario (opens in new tab) that Peter Dinklage’s King of the Dwarves Eitri and Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster were part of a scene with Gorr. “As you see, lots of stuff ends up on the cutting room floor, even though it was beautiful, brilliant stuff," Bale said.

