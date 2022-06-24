This week's best gaming deals under $50: save on PS5, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch

We're seeing some excellent gaming deals lining the shelves this weekend, with top picks from PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC gadget line ups sitting at well under $50. That's perfect if you're on the hunt for a bargain right now - and with headsets, mice, keyboards, controllers, and games on sale, there's something for everyone.

One of our favorite gaming deals on offer right now is this $25 discount on the Razer Basilisk V3 mouse. In our experience, it's the best gaming mouse on the market and it's down to a record low $44.99 sales price (opens in new tab) at Amazon right now (was $69.99). That's $15 cheaper than the lowest price we'd previously seen.

PS5 deals are also kicking off this weekend, with Far Cry 6 down to $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (we don't expect to see it much cheaper any time soon). Xbox fans can get involved with a $16 discount on Game Pass Ultimate - with three months at just $28.29 at CDKeys (opens in new tab), and Nintendo Switch players can grab an Animal Crossing inspired PowerA Enhanced Wireless controller for just $36.99 (was $54.99) (opens in new tab) at Amazon. We've only ever seen that one $2 cheaper in the past.

We're rounding up all these gaming deals under $50 just below, and plenty more budget picks further down the page. Keep an eye on all these fan favorites over the next few weeks - Prime Day gaming deals are firmly on the horizon.

This weekend's best gaming deals under $50

(opens in new tab) Far Cry 6 (PS5) | $59.99 $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $45 - If you've been waiting to pick up Far Cry 6 dirt cheap - now's your time. We often see titles like this taking significant price cuts after this much time on the shelves, but we seldom see them dropping cheaper than this. We don't expect to see a better discount any time soon.



(opens in new tab) Hori D-Pad Controller (L) - Pokemon | $24.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $5 - Whether you're after a quick fix for a faulty Joy-Con or you simply need a d-pad in your life, this Hori D-Pad Controller is a steal at just $19.99. Officially licensed and sporting an electrifying Pikachu design, you're getting excellent value here considering official Joy-Con are still $79.99.



(opens in new tab) 3 months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | $44.99 $28.29 at CDKeys (opens in new tab)

Save $16.70 - Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is already one of the best deals in gaming - so any cash off a three month subscription is going to be noteworthy. We haven't seen that $44.99 MSRP waiver too far during the last few months, so we'd recommend stocking up on this sub-$30 sales price at CDKeys.



(opens in new tab) Elden Ring Official Strategy Guide | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - The official Elden Ring strategy guides are down to just $29.99 right now - and they're not even out yet. You can pre-order both Volume 1 (linked above) and Volume 2 (opens in new tab) for $20 off the MSRP at Amazon this week, ahead of the July 29 release date.



(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken | Green | $79.99 $31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $48 - The Razer Kraken has long been one of the best budget headsets on the market - so securing it for a brand new record low price is a solid steal. It's been around the $40 mark over the past few months but this is brand new price territory.



(opens in new tab) Razer Barracuda X Wireless gaming headset | $99.99 $39.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - Not only is the Razer Barracuda X our favorite Nintendo Switch headset (opens in new tab), but it's also down to just $39.99 in Best Buy's latest gaming deals. That's a stunning offer and a brand new record low price - making this set of cups even better value for money than usual.



(opens in new tab) Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse | $69.99 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - This is one for the books. Our best gaming mouse is on sale for a record low price at Amazon right now. We've only ever seen this pointer down to $59.99 before this week's gaming deals - and considering you're getting supreme comfort, excellent tracking, and bags of extra features there some serious value here.



(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5) | $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 - We first spotted this $15 discount on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga last week, and it's stuck around for the weekend. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the recent release - perfect if you've been holding out for a discount. You'll also find this saving available on the Nintendo Switch version of the game (opens in new tab).



(opens in new tab) Razer Anzu smart glasses | $199.99 $48.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $151 - Now is the perfect time to check out the Razer Anzu smart glasses. $151 off at Amazon leaves us with a $48.96 sales price - and that's a far more realistic price for these blue light blocking lenses (with additional speakers built in) than the ridiculous $200 MSRP.



(opens in new tab) Royal Kludge RK61 60% mechanical hot-swappable gaming keyboard | $54.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $5 - Hot-swappable keyboards can sometimes take you into three-figure price territory - but this budget Royal Kludge RK61 model has just dipped below $50 at Amazon. Considering you're still getting gaming features like macro programming and anti-ghosting, as well as the flexibility to swap your switches - that's excellent value.



(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Recon Controller | $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - The Turtle Beach Recon is one of our favorite PC controllers, thanks to its excellent features and even better price point. With a $10 discount you're getting a solid piece of kit for under $50 thanks to Best Buy's latest gaming deals.



(opens in new tab) 30 day Amazon Prime free trial at Amazon (opens in new tab)

And finally, to get you prepped for upcoming Prime Day sales, Amazon is offering a 30 day free trial of its Prime service. That means you can shop plenty more discounts on July 12 and 13 - without paying a penny for the privilege.



More of today's best gaming deals

If none of our top picks appeal, you'll find all the latest prices on some of our favorite cheap gaming headsets, cheap gaming monitors, and more just below.

Of course, we're also getting you prepped for all the upcoming Prime Day PS5 deals and Prime Day Xbox deals. For something a little more portable though, check out our predictions for this year's Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and Prime Day gaming laptop deals.