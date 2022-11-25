These are the 46 best Black Friday deals for gamers under $25

We're seeing some excellent Black Friday deals for gamers on the shelves right now, but you don't need to drop three figures on a fancy new PC to take advantage of some of the best discounts. Those with a smaller budget in mind can still score some excellent prices on games, accessories, and peripherals in this year's holiday sales. To prove you don't need to spend big to find solid value, we're rounding up our 346 favorite Black Friday deals for gamers under $25 right here.

These are Black Friday deals for gamers with a strict $25 price cap, but you'll still find controllers, games, headsets, and more up for grabs. We've scoured the shelves not just for the lowest prices, but for the products that still represent excellent value at those prices. That means you won't find any bargain-basement plastic lining these shelves; these are all discounts we would buy ourselves.

In the Switch corner, we've got Joy-Con accessories to enhance your play, as well as record low prices on games like Immortals: Fenyx Rising and Crash Bandicoot. Meanwhile, PS5 and Xbox are seeing some particularly strong discounts on older releases at Best Buy right now. PC lovers will also find some solid discounts on digital downloads as well as some bargain setup accessories to boot.

So, whether you're filling out your cart or you're simply intrigued at what $25 can get you these days, check out our favorite 46 Black Friday deals for the budget-minded gamer just below. If you're looking to push things a little further, though, we'd recommend checking in on our full guide to this year's Black Friday gaming deals.

Black Friday PS5 deals under $25

(opens in new tab) Far Cry 6 | $49.99 $9.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - Whether you missed out last year, or you've been waiting for a price worth taking a punt on, Far Cry 6 represents excellent hour-to-cash value right now. You're picking up the latest instalment for just $9.99 at Best Buy.



(opens in new tab) God of War | $19.99 $9.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - If the new Ragnarok release has you craving more from the world of God of War, then you'll be glad to find the PS4 version of the classic title at $9.99 at Best Buy. Not only that, but with a free PS5 upgrade, you can still take advantage of the latest hardware.



(opens in new tab) Grand Theft Auto V | $39.99 $10 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - It's that time of year again, and time to buy GTA V on yet another platform. The PS5 release is just $10 at Walmart right now - perfect to add to your collection.



(opens in new tab) Rainbow Six Extraction | $39.99 $11.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $27.99 - Rainbow Six Extraction is now better than half price at Amazon across PS5, PS4, and Xbox. Not only that, but you'll still receive the buddy pass for 14 days with this purchase as well.



(opens in new tab) Assassin's Creed: Valhalla | $59.99 $14.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $45 - It's true, we haven't seen that $59.99 MSRP for a long time now, but you're still getting a massive game for just $15 here. Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is the latest release in the franchise, and you can save $45 on the original launch price at Best Buy.



(opens in new tab) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy PS5 | $29.99 $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - This is a great impulse purchase price for an underrated game that'll be the perfect holiday companion this year. This is the game's lowest-ever price and we reckon it's probably going to stay around this level now.



(opens in new tab) Kontrol Freek performance thumbsticks | $19.99 $15 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $5 - Put those DualSense thumbsticks to work with these performance toppers from Kontrol Freek. You're upping your game for just $15 here.



(opens in new tab) Marvel Spider-Man | $39.99 $15 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - If you missed out on Marvel's Spider-Man back in the day and want to catch up ahead of the sequel, it's well worth jumping on this $15 sale price at Walmart. You're saving $25 here, and scoring yourself an excellent title.



(opens in new tab) Astro gaming A10 gaming headset | $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - You're getting an already affordable gaming headset for just under $20 here, an excellent price for anyone looking to keep their (or someone else's) game chat to themselves this holiday season. The Astro A10 isn't going to blow your mind, but at $19.99 it certainly doesn't have to - you're still getting solid audio with a reliable mic.



(opens in new tab) Death Stranding Director's Cut | $49.99 $19.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Another oldie coming in at a great price here. Death Stranding Director's Cut is at $19.99 at Best Buy as well, with a larger $30 saving on the original $49.99.



(opens in new tab) Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection | $49.99 $19.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - And, of course, anyone looking to complete their PS5 collection should be on the hunt for this compendium of the final chapters of the franchise. Comprised of Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy, this is a must-have.



(opens in new tab) Resident Evil Village | $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Resident Evil Village has been out for a while, but if that new DLC has your interest piqued, it's time to take a look at this $20 discount at Best Buy. That brings the final price down to $19.99.



(opens in new tab) Spider-Man Miles Morales | $49.99 $19.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - This shorter Spider-Man adventure is no less impressive than the full-fat original version. With Miles Morales swinging through the streets in gorgeous PS5-level definition, that $30 discount is working particularly hard for you here.



(opens in new tab) Sackboy A Big Adventure | $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - Whether you've just picked up a PS5, or you slept on this launch title back in 2020, this $40 discount is well worth a look. The classic co-op platformer is back with a new coat of paint, and it looks better than ever.



(opens in new tab) PlayStation DualSense Charging Station | $29.99 $22.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $8 - An oft-underrated and forgotten-about accessory, the official charger is a great way to bypass the PS5's own USB ports and make sure you're never left without a juiced pad. We've seen it a couple bucks cheaper than this, but this is still a decent deal.



(opens in new tab) PlayStation Media Remote | $29.99 $22.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $8 - Brilliant for anyone who uses the PS5 for media as well as gaming, pick up the remote for close to its lowest ever price now, and make life easier for you (and your controllers).



(opens in new tab) Dying Light 2 Stay Human | $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $35 - Dying Light 2 is down to $24.99 in Amazon's early Black Friday video game deals. That's a record low price on a 2022 release that had only ever dipped to $35 before this month.



Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals under $25

(opens in new tab) Rocketfish Joy Con racing wheel two pack | $9.99 $4.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $5 - If you're looking to take your Mario Kart game to its next level, you'll want to check out this $5 discount on the Rocketfish Joy Con racing wheels. Simply slot in your controllers and you've got a far more realistic experience.



(opens in new tab) Insignia Performance Grip Two Pack | $9.99 $5.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $4 - Or, if you're after a more comfortable multi-player experience, you can scoop up these Insignia grips for just $5.99 right now. Considering the smaller JoyCon controllers, this is a must-have for anyone regularly splitting their gamepads.



(opens in new tab) Immortals: Fenyx Rising | $39.99 $9.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Immortals: Fenyx Rising is $30 off in Best Buy's Black Friday deals. That means you're picking up the Ubisoft open world adventure for just $9.99. This is an older title, so that lower price is to be expected, but there's still hours of fun to be had here.



(opens in new tab) RDS Industries Game Traveler Deluxe case | $19.99 $14.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $5 - If you're after a sturdy case to keep your console safe, but don't want to sacrifice storage space, the RDS Industries clamshell carry-all is perfect. You're saving $5 on this accessory at Best Buy right now, bringing everything down to $14.99.



(opens in new tab) PowerA Enhanced Wired controller (Pikachu Arcade Edition) | $27.99 $19.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $8 - If you're after a budget gamepad and don't mind plugging in, this Pikachu Arcade Edition of the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller is down to $19.99 at Best Buy right now. That's an $8 saving from the already reasonable $27.99.



(opens in new tab) PowerA GameCube Style wired controller | $27.99 $24.88 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $3 - Walmart has a small saving on the PowerA GameCube style controller right now, but this one is well worth keeping an eye on. Last year we saw these gamepads plummet in price, and 2022 should prove no different.



(opens in new tab) Two Point Campus | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Two Point Campus is the latest strategic simulation title from Sega to hit the Nintendo Switch system, and it's $20 off at Amazon right now. You're grabbing this title for a new record low price here - where we previously only saw things drop down to $24.99.



(opens in new tab) Unravel Two | $19.93 $15 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $4 - If you dabbled in the original Unravel game, you might be interested to find this smaller discount on Unravel Two at Walmart. The $19.93 title is now available for $15.



(opens in new tab) Big Brain Academy Brain vs Brain | $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - You're saving $10 on Big Brain Academy at Best Buy today, dropping the $29.99 title down to just $19.99.

(opens in new tab) FIFA 23 Legacy Edition | $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - The latest FIFA release is also getting involved in the action, with a $20 discount at Best Buy. Whether you're jumping in for the first time or adding to your collection, that's a solid saving.



(opens in new tab) Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy | $39.99 $22.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $17 - And finally we have the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy bringing up the rear. You're getting three games for just $22.99 here, and that's plenty of hours / rage quits for the cash.



Black Friday Xbox deals under $25

(opens in new tab) Far Cry 6 | $49.99 $9.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - You're saving a massive $40 on Far Cry 6 at Best Buy right now, securing last year's release for just $9.99. That's an excellent feat, whether you're new to the series or this one simply passed you by.



(opens in new tab) Insignia Dual Controller charging system for Xbox | $24.99 $12.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $12 - Like to have a controller juiced up and ready to go at all times? You can easily spend $30 on a controller charging stand if you go with a big name brand, but this Insignia model will do just fine if you're browsing with a smaller budget. You're getting this dual charging system for half price in Best Buy's Black Friday deals.



(opens in new tab) Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 $15 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $44.99 - It's true, we haven't seen that $59.99 MSRP for a long time now, but you're still getting a solid rate at just $15 here. Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy was a considerable release last year, so scoring a copy for under $20 is excellent.



(opens in new tab) Astro A10 wired gaming headset | $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - If you're after a cheap gaming headset tailor-made for Xbox, look no further than the Astro A10. Not only can you save $40 on this particular set of cups, but that's down from an already budget-friendly $59.99, leaving us at just $19.99.



(opens in new tab) Halo Infinite | $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - Simply not a Game Pass person? You can still save on Halo Infinite with this physical release at Best Buy. You're getting the $59.99 2021 game for just $19.99 here, for a massive $40 discount.



(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud Stinger Core wired gaming headset | $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is down to $19.99 in Best Buy's Black Friday deals. Considering you're picking up a solid set of cups tailor-made for Xbox without breaking the bank, that's a fantastic offer.



(opens in new tab) It Takes Two | $39.99 $20 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - You're getting It Takes Two for half price at Walmart right now - an excellent offer if you're yet to pick up this couch co-op extravaganza. We've seen a fair few sales on this title since release last year, but this is excellent value.



(opens in new tab) Mass Effect Legendary Edition | $59.88 $20 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - Mass Effect Legendary Edition is down to just $20 at Walmart right now, thanks to a $40 discount. Whether you were there the first time around, or you're keen to play through a piece of Xbox history, this is an excellent offer.



(opens in new tab) The Quarry | $49.98 $25 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - We were previously seeing The Quarry at $20, but that quickly jumped back up in price last week. However, Walmart has has now dropped the price down to $25, which isn't a record low, but is still a bargain for an essential addition to your Xbox collection. And maybe, just maybe, by the time you click, they will have dropped it an extra $5.



(opens in new tab) Two Point Campus | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - You'll also find $20 off the Xbox version of Two Point Campus at Amazon right now, kicking the $39.99 title down to just $19.99.



Black Friday PC deals under $25

(opens in new tab) Planet Coaster | $36.29 $6.39 at CDKeys (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - It's true, it's been a long time since Planet Coaster was over $30, but still - picking it up for $6.39 is a steal. CDKeys has you sorted with a super cheap Steam key here.



(opens in new tab) Resident Evil 3 | $60.49 $8.79 at CDKeys (opens in new tab)

CDKeys have some wild MSRPs on their listing pages - Resident Evil 3 only has a $39.99 MSRP on Steam. However, this final $8.79 sale price does beat other discounts available right now - perfect if you're looking to get back to Raccoon City.



(opens in new tab) Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition | $48.39 $12.69 at CDKeys (opens in new tab)

Horizon Zero Dawn made its way to PC a couple of years ago, but if you're still not caught up it's well worth investigating this $12.69 sale price at CDKeys. Steam has this title up for $19.99 still, so you're saving an additional $7 here.



(opens in new tab) Red Dead Redemption II Ultimate Edition | $108.89 $22.39 at CDKeys (opens in new tab)

Again, that MSRP is wild on CDKeys' part; the Ultimate Edition of Red Dead Redemption II is pricey, but not three-figure pricey. Still we wouldn't recommend ignoring that $22.39 sale price - you're getting a ton of quality content for your cash here.



(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Recon 50 gaming headset | $44.85 $24.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - You're grabbing the already affordable Turtle Beach Recon 50 for an even lower price in Walmart's Black Friday deals today. With $20 off the final price, this $44.85 set of wired cups is down to just $24.95.



(opens in new tab) Logitech G203 wired gaming mouse | $39.99 $19.88 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - We're just a single cent away from a record low price on this Logitech G203, which means you're getting excellent value on a wired gaming mouse with six programmable buttons and a solid 8K DPI. If you're after a budget pointer under $25 this Black Friday, this is your best bet.



(opens in new tab) RaceGT gaming keyboard | $25.99 $20.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $5 - A $5 discount brings this RaceGT deck down to just $20.79 and nudges it into our under-$25 budget. While we haven't had our hands on this affordable set of keys, customer reviews favor the value on offer and the strong LEDs. You'd be hard pressed to find a similar model at this price.



(opens in new tab) SENZER SG500 gaming headset | $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $6 - Not only are you picking up a gaming headset for well under $25 this Black Friday, but this Senzer model is perfect for anyone looking to travel. The foldable cups are fully detachable, making for an easy storage solution, but there's still a comfortable memory foam padding up for grabs here.



Of course, we're rounding up plenty more Black Friday PS5 deals, Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, Black Friday Xbox deals and Black Friday gaming PC deals in our full guides to today's event.