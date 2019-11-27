The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe delay announcement is the funniest way to push back a game

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe edition is delayed, but you almost can't be made about it. Developer Crows Crows Crows released a lengthy video featuring the game's narrator allegedly responding to letters and emails from the fans (they're definitely fake, though). Check it out below.

The "letters" from "fans" serve as an ingenious way to comment on video game production production and fan expectations, packaged neatly and tied with a sarcastic little bow. "To characterize the game's development as anything other than unhindered forward momentum, would be grossly inaccurate," the narrator insists. After a few letters state the impossibility of completing the game before the end of the year, the narrator hits us with the ol' reverse psychology, and promises to give the fans what they asked for: a 2020 release date. Hilarious presentation and accurate accents aside, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is definitely not coming out in 2019, despite last year's The Game Awards announcement.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe edition will be full of new content, with additional choices and endings that will help us torment Stanley in new, creative ways. Crows Crows Crows is also porting the game for consoles, which likely complicates the process even further. The final verdict, according to the video is to delay the game "until 2020 to sometime probably before summer but it sort of depends on the specifics of how development goes." Find me a more creative way to announce a delay, I implore you.